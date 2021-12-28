Learn to sell on the camera network Step by step!

Today sell in the Internet It is much simpler than we think and as it is something relatively for many we will let you know step by step how you can do it through the famous Instagram social network.

The truth is that knowing how to sell on Instagram is the big question that many ask themselves Business small businesses that are starting up, launching their web pages and giving life to their social networks to make themselves known in the market.

According to a Hootsuite study, in 2021 more than 1 billion active users who connect to their personal accounts on Instagram and 81% of them seek information about products or services on this social network, which is undoubtedly data to have keep in mind to see the amount of possibilities it offers.

It is for that reason that if you have not yet decided to enter Instagram to try to generate new sales and increase your income, the time has come for you to read this article.

Going to Instagram to search for the new launch of a specific product of the fashionable sports brand or take a look at the models that are put on sale by car manufacturers is becoming a regular routine for many consumers.

Those who prefer to take advantage of the time and see everything on Instagram instead of doing two different tasks, using this social network and then going to Google to search for more information.

Being able to capture the attention of Instagram users so that they dedicate part of their time to looking at your profile is key, so you must do your best and create a profile with an attractive design, similar to how you would if you created your own. Web page.

To start, your business profile on Instagram should include a profile photo with a logo or brand name.

In addition, include a biography where you clearly say what you do, then you must add a link to your store to attract traffic and show your product portfolio and, finally, a Call To Action to attract the view of users to a part in specific of your website.

Additionally, you must remember that thanks to Instagram Shopping you can include the company’s product catalog and sell without leaving the app.

However, not everything is rosy, since when preparing your profile, Instagram has a series of limits that you must adjust to.

For example, regarding the number of characters to write or the number of labels, which should not exceed 30 per publication.

In fact, Zara is a good example of a well-crafted business profile, with a neat aesthetic, a biography that goes straight to the point, a profile photo of the brand itself, and content consistent with what can be seen on its website , with sober photographs showing the novelties that can be seen in their stores.

The truth is that the tags cannot be used happily, since you must do it within the limit that Instagram establishes.

But in addition, labels link your publications to various topics, so it is necessary to act with caution and only use labels that are really associated with what you want to sell.

Once your business profile is created, you can start posting whatever you want about your business.

It should be noted that you will have few visits at the beginning that will grow as you gain new Instagram followers.

However, if you want to boost your profile, you can start generating ads to have more impact.