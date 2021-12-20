WhatsApp: Steps to send money using Bizum

Everything seems to indicate that sending money through WhatsApp is possible thanks to Bizum and you must meet a series of conditions to be able to do so, so keep reading so that you know how to do it step by step.

Bizum, the payment platform that is sweeping Spain, is the main axis of a new feature that will make your life much easier.

And it is that now, through BBVA Cashup, you can send money directly from WhatsApp or Telegram on your iPhone or Android without leaving the messaging application.

This is a function that can be very useful, for example, to divide expenses among friends.

Thanks to Bizum’s integration with BBVA Cashup, the transaction is completed instantly and all you need is the recipient’s phone number and you don’t have to ask for the IBAN number.

The bank assures that it is as simple as “sending an emoji” within the WhatsApp application.

This is precisely because BBVA Cashup is a keyboard that is installed on your mobile and allows you to send payments through Bizum, at any time.

To send money through WhatsApp or other applications, you must configure the new function in the BBVA application.

To do this, you must make sure you have the latest version installed and enter it, then tap on the drop-down menu, choose Make an operation and select Bizum and the last step is to enable the keyboard on your phone system.

If you have an iPhone, go to Settings, then General and, finally, Keyboards and find the new keyboard and order, according to your preference, the priority in which you want it to be available.

It should be noted that you can also send money using Bizum from WhatsApp or other apps from your Android phone.

To do this, go to the Settings menu and choose Input language and text. Go to Virtual keyboard and, finally, to Manage keyboards. There, select the new keyboard with the check on the left.

Now that you have BBVA Cashup configured on your phone, all you have to do is press the change button on the keyboard and select BBVA Cashup to send money easily.

Choose one of the contacts on your phone or from the BBVA phonebook, then indicate the amount to be transferred and, as usual in this type of transfers, validate the operation with your access code.

The money will be sent instantly through Bizum regardless of the messaging app you use (WhatsApp, Telegram or any other).