Spotify Wrapped: Steps to see and your most listened to songs

The year 2021 is nowhere near its end and that is why the famous platform Spotify has created something to know what your most listened to songs have been, plus you can share it with your friends on social networks.

This is how if you want to know which are your songs and artists most listened to this year you can discover it with the new Spotify Wrapped 2021.

The truth is that Spotify is the most downloaded application in the streaming music category, above applications such as Tidal, Apple Music and even YouTube Music itself.

Although people use it freely, the platform has launched its annual list of which songs and artists you listened to the most in 2021.

It should be noted that Spotify Wrapped is the ranking in which you can not only see which songs you listened to the most during the last twelve months, but also the number of artists you discovered, the podcasts you listened to, the rhythms you liked the most and even the album you played the most.

Most likely, as soon as you open the Spotify application on your mobile device, a notice will appear that will give you the possibility to contemplate the list of Spotify Wrapped 2021 generated exclusively for you.

However, if that is not the case, it can be accessed via the direct link to the Wrapped 2021 experience.

Enter this link from your mobile. The Spotify application will open with Wrapped 2021. Play the Story with your best moments by clicking on the image marked with “What have you been listening to in 2021?”.

This is how you will be able to admire the usage statistics of your Spotify account over the last twelve months in the form of Stories in the same style as Instagram, and on each slide you will see the option to share your statistics with other people through from applications such as WhatsApp or Instagram.

It should be noted that the Spotify Wrapped 2021 will be accessible throughout the next year 2022, and that it will be available for both premium users and those who use the application without paying.

So if you want to join this new trend of sharing your favorite songs on social networks, do not hesitate to do these steps, because to be true it is extremely simple to do.