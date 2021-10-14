10/14/2021

Raheem Sterling has admitted that he is willing to leave Manchester City in exchange for more minutes. Rumors about the 26-year-old English striker rethinking his future have been confirmed.

The English star, who signed for City in 2015 for 57 million euros, he’s not entirely happy at the club. “As I have said on other occasions, football is the most important thing for me. As well as the challenges and dreams that I marked myself from a very young age,” he stated in a live interview with the Financial Times.

Sterling has made it clear that he is more committed than ever to his team to win trophies and to be a key player in the success of City but after losing the permanence in the eleven of Guardiola he has been forced to rethink his future.

Despite his stellar appearance last season and being voted England’s best player last summer, this season he has only started twice in the Premier League. “I am not a person to complain and I do not want to give it more importance than it is. I do my job and I just want to play soccer games regularly and score goals”, the player explained in the interview.

Now the ball is in the court of Pep Guardiola. Unless he changes his plans and gives him more prominence, he risks losing the English star.

Sterling He has a very promising future ahead of him and several teams are interested in him, including Barça. In fact, the English international attracted the interest of Barça a long time ago and does not hide his desire to play as a Barça player in the future. The winger, who grew up in the lower ranks of Liverpool, has a contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2023. From the latest statements it seems quite likely that his relationship with City will be extinguished sooner. In addition, the market value exceeds 90 million euros which would be a big sale for the English club.