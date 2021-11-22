11/22/2021 at 12:01 CET

Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling, certified before Everton his 300th Premier League appearance between his current stage and Liverpool, where he played between 2012 and 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

The Briton, who is in the orbit of FC Barcelona to reinforce the attack culé in the face of the winter market, has become the fourth youngest player to reach the tricentennial in the Premier League at 26 years and 348 days and the youngest since James Milner (26 years and 117 days), also with Manchester City.

300 – Raheem Sterling today makes his 300th @premierleague appearance; aged 26 years and 348 days, he’s the fourth-youngest player to hit that total in the division, and youngest since James Milner in April 2012 (26y 117d), also for Man City. Landmark. pic.twitter.com/FguOrsyRuV – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2021

The former Liverpool player has signed a total of three goals and two assists this season 2021/22 between all competitions in 16 official matches. Since signing for the Manchester team, his statistics rise to 117 goals and 89 assists in a total of 308 games.

Manchester City, unstoppable

Pep Guardiola’s men thrashed (3-0) Rafa Benítez’s Everton, where Sterling himself opened the scoring account just before the breakThey remain in second place with 26 points, three behind Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and one ahead of Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The skyblues did not fail on matchday 12 of the Premier League, as did Chelsea and Liverpool, the top three finishers. West Ham (23), Arsenal (20) and Wolves (19) close the European places reached the first third of the competition.