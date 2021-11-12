

Steve Bannon could face from 30 days to a year in prison, or a fine of up to $ 1,000.

WASHINGTON – Steve Bannon, an ally of former US President Donald Trump, was indicted this Friday by a federal grand jury with two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to respond to a subpoena from the legislative committee investigating the assault on the Capitol last January.

This was reported by the Department of Justice in a statement, in which it specified that one of the charges refers to his refusal to appear before said committee, while the second is for not wanting to deliver documents.

An indictment for contempt of Congress can carry between 30 days and a year in prison, as well as a fine of between $ 100 and $ 1,000.

Stephen K. Bannon Indicted for Contempt of Congress Two Charges Filed for Failing to Honor House Subpoena From Select Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Breachhttps: //t.co/4SxgGiuLNx – Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) November 12, 2021

This comes after the US House of Representatives held 67-year-old Bannon in contempt on October 21. for refusing to appear before the investigative committee of the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by a mob of Trump supporters.

Said declaration passed to the Department of Justice, which had to decide whether to proceed with the process.

During this time, the US attorney general, Merrick Garland, has been the target of all kinds of political pressure to indict Bannon through the courts after the decision of Congress.

In the note, Garland stressed that from day one in office he is committed to showing the American people, both in word and deed, that the Department adheres to compliance with the law, follow the facts and the legislation, and seek equal justice ”.

At this time, a date has not yet been set for a hearing on this case in federal court for the District of Columbia.

The prosecutor for the District of Columbia, Matthew M. Graves, recalled in the text that the committee investigating the assault on the Capitol issued a subpoena on September 23 for Bannon to appear to testify and deliver documents, which was rejected by him.

In its subpoena, the legislative committee detailed that it believes that Bannon has information in his possession relevant to understanding what happened on January 6.

Bannon excused himself in his day for not appearing before the committee behind a lawsuit filed by Trump to prevent certain documents related to the assault on the Capitol from seeing the light, asking the committee to postpone his appearance until Justice failed, which he rejected.

A criminal case against Bannon could take years to resolve in court.

According to the television network CNN, these types of cases for contempt of Congress have been historically disproved by compassionate juries of the accused and by appeals.

