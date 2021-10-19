10/19/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Newcastle coach Steve Bruce led his 1,000th match on matchday eight of the Premier League, where his team, Newcastle United, lost at home to Tottenham despite starting ahead on the electronic. Especially noted by the board and fans, its continuity is more up in the air than ever: adds three draws and five defeats in the first eight dates.

The Briton, who took the reins in the summer of 2019 in what is his tenth experience on the British benches, He could not celebrate this historic figure and his team lost and his figure is especially touched for the immediate future. In the 1,000 meetings he has directed, he has added 376 victories, 254 draws and 370 defeats during 23 years and 70 days of sporting career.

The former coach of Sunderland, Aston Villa or Wigan, among others, has directed a total of 97 games to Newcastle United, where he has registered just 29 wins, 25 draws and 43 losses. Since the 2021/22 season starts in the Premier League, hurracks are one of the three teams that have yet to win alongside Burnley and Norwich City occupying a place in the relegation zone.

Newcastle, an exciting future ahead

The British have become part of the select group of richest clubs in European football. His property has fallen into the hands of the investment fund Public Investment Fund and the presidency will fall on the sheikh Yasir Al – Rumayyan, what will mean an economic injection amounting to 320 billion euros, an unprecedented figure in club football.

The team still led by Steve Bruce is already the richest club in the world ahead of other ocean liners such as Manchester City or PSG. The list is configured by: Newcastle United (€ 320,200M), Manchester City (€ 23,000M), RB Salzburg (€ 15,700M), Juventus (€ 11,000M), Chelsea (€ 9,600M), LA Galaxy (€ 8,100M), Arsenal (€ 6,800M) €), PSG (€ 6,500M), Inter Milan (€ 6,200M) and Wolverhampton (€ 5,200M).