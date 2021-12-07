The novel of the Mets of New York continues its development and now it turns out that the owner, Steve Cohen, wants to new manager of the team to a former manager of the Yankees, it is about Buck showalter, a veteran in the Major League Baseball – MLB.

According to a report by Michael Marino, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has told team management that his wish as manager is veteran Buck Showalter, who has 20 years of experience in the major leagues and also He already worked in the Big Apple, but with the Yankees in their beginnings there in the 1992 season.

Rumors and gossip from the MLB claim that Cohen has told Billy Eppler that he wants Buck Showalter as Mets manager, however, he has given his manager the ability to explore other options, but he, as owner, has his candidate and his new manager knows and is aware of the preferences of his boss and more with this issue of the pilot who was left empty after the departure of Luis Rojas.

Showalter experience

He is a 65-year-old manager and began his MLB career in 1992, managing the New York Yankees for four years, then from 1998 to 2000, he managed the Arizona D-Backs, later he spent four seasons with the Rangers of Texas, to later reach the Baltimore Orioles, the team where he has worked the longest in his 20-year career, with a total of nine harvests.

In New York

In four seasons with the New York Yankees, he won 313 games, lost 268 and was manager of the year in 1994.

Additionally, he won his other MLB manager of the year awards in 2004 and 2014.

His record

As a manager in the major leagues, Buck Showalter has 3069 managed meetings, having 1,551 wins and 1,517 losses, for a .506 percentage.

Source: Steve Cohen has told Billy Eppler that he wants Buck Showalter as #Mets manager. He has given Billy the ability to conduct his own search, but Billy is aware of his preference. Additionally, “At least 1 big name Mets player wants Buck and is vocal about it.” – Michael Marino (@ MichaelMarino37) December 7, 2021

More desire

Recently signed Mets pitcher Max Scherezer has also made it known that he prefers Buck Showalter to be the team’s next manager.