Steve Jobs and the Beer Test, what was this funny measure of the father of Apple?

Steve Jobs wasn’t just known for his creativity, self-improvement spirit, or even tough treatment. But every means led to an end: choosing the path to success.

The father of Manzana He also had his funny side. One of them prompted him to apply the so-called Beer Test, important to him in the workplace.

Once, Steve Jobs explained the importance of choosing the most proactive people, which he called A-players or A players.

“I’ve built a lot of my success by finding truly talented people, and not settling for B and C players, but really looking for A players,” he said, quoted by the Crast portal. “I found that when you get enough A players together, when you go through the incredible work of finding these A players, they really like to work with each other.”

The Steve Jobs Beer Test

There was a ceremony that served to confirm if a possible contract was really a player A or a player B or C. It was the Beer Test.

According to this technique, job interviews are usually boring and easy to prepare for. Only by going to a bar to have a beer with the possible employee could you get to know him in depth.

“I take them out to eat, to walk with them or just to hang out,” Steve Jobs said. “I ask questions like ‘Tell me, what did you do last summer?’ or ‘When was the last time you accomplished something?’ There is no right or wrong answer. It’s about doing everything possible to make them talk about an experience and show you their genuine personalities.”

Katie Cotton and Steve Jobs

Because Steve Jobs was not looking for robots, or automatons. He wanted proactive people, coming up with brilliant ideas and solving problems before they even happened.

Until shortly before his death in 2011, Steve Jobs was involved in the election of executives or engineers, occasionally applying his beer test. Quite a different, genius and figure to the grave.