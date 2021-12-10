The United States already has a new coach. Steve Kerr spreads the rumors and is appointed coach of the North American national team, that a new era will begin after Gregg Popovich announced his goodbye after the Tokyo Olympics. After a golden age in which the mythical Mike Krzyzewski took over the US team (three Olympic golds, two World Cups and a Tournament of the Americas), the Spurs coach began a last great adventure, the only one that has lived outside of the Texas franchise. Questioned in office, his failure in the World Cup in China, which Spain won, took away a certain cache internally. However, the victory in the Tokyo Olympics (after bad friendlies and an initial defeat in the tournament) have caused the end to be what the fan is left with.

Of course, Popovich was not particularly well valued internally, that is, by his players. Team USA players complained about their offense in Tokyo. And the stars (essential for America to win the gold, as always) could disagree with the egalitarian scheme of Steve Kerr, a man raised under the tutelage of Popovich himself, his mentor. With him he won two of his five rings as a player (in 1999 and 2003, after three consecutive championships with Spurs), being an important voice in the dressing room even if he did not play many minutes (a tonic during his career). And the praise for Popovich has been constant the entire time Kerr has been on the Warriors bench.

When Grant Hill, recently elected USA Basketball president, discusses his vision for Team USA, one thing stands out: is especially attentive to how much international basketball differs from the NBA. And from the beginning there was talk that a coach who would fit in with that vision is Steve Kerr, who spoke extensively about adapting to the habits of modern players and worked as an assistant under Gregg Popovich for the 2019 World Cup and Games. Tokyo What’s more, The fact of signing Kerr could mean that Stephen Curry made the leap to play his first Olympics, one of his few pending accounts and an appointment that, for one reason or another, he has never attended.

Steve Kerr is one of the most important basketball characters in NBA history. A brilliant mind, he managed to make the most of his stay as a player, becoming essential for his teams despite never having the talent of the biggest stars in the competition. Well known is his fight with Michal Jordan after the return of His Airness from his first retirement, and the reconciliation that took place in 1997, when Kerr scored the key basket in the sixth game of the NBA Finals, against the Jazz. Kerr always had, in addition, the approval of Phil Jackson, who exponentially increased his minutes when the playoffs came. And rounded off his playing career with two rings at Spurs and with one of the most famous phrases that have been heard in the best league in the world: “I have the best job in the world. I play six minutes, I hit two baskets and everyone wants to interview me in the press room.”

As a manager, Kerr excelled at the Suns, where he landed Shaquille O’Neal and built a team that played in the last conference finals of the Nash era. And he started his coaching career slightly questioned, with the firing of Mark Jackson catching part of the Warriors fans by surprise. But he elevated Stephen Curry to the most absolute elite and won three titles in five Finals, all of them consecutive, forming an intrinsic part of one of the greatest dynasties ever seen in the history of American basketball. And changing the game in the meantime, of course. And by the way, he arrives on the Team USA bench accompanied by a coaching staff that includes Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few. Almost nothing.