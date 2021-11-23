Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Godwin is one of the NFL’s best receivers playing on the reigning champion Buccaneers but Steve Levy was having trouble with his name on MNF.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on Monday Night Football with Steve Levy in the ESPN broadcast booth for Week 11 as they hosted the New York Giants. Tom Brady and the Bucs, of course, are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Subsequently, there aren’t many NFL fans who aren’t aware of the key players on Tampa Bay’s roster, one of which is undeniably wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has emerged as an elite pass-catcher in the league over the last few years .

Apparently, though, Levy either had a prolonged brain-fart or had never had to say the name on a Monday Night Football broadcast because, throughout most of the first half, he continued to call him Chris “Goodwin” as opposed to his proper last name with only one “O”.

NFL Twitter hates Steve Levy for mispronouncing Chris Godwin on MNF

Levy’s mispronunciation elicited a strong reaction from NFL fans on Twitter.

The announcer keeps calling Godwin “Goodwin” and it’s really bothering me – Troy King (@TKingMode) November 23, 2021

Someone tell Steve Levy that he’s covering Chris Godwin, not Marquise Goodwin. – Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) November 23, 2021

It’s Chris Godwin, not GOODWIN. We all make mistakes, but this is driving me nuts. – Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) November 23, 2021

If Levy says calls Godwin “Goodwin” one more time I’m gonna lose it 😂 – KHerboROTY (@ beardown1720) November 23, 2021

wish steve levy would stop calling chris godwin “goodwin”… this guy is beyond terrible on the mnf broadcast – Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) November 23, 2021

Steve Levy has literally never heard of Chris Godwin – Denny Carter (@ CDCarter13) November 23, 2021

If I was home, I’d have the game muted and would miss Steve Levy repeatedly call Godwin “Goodwin.” – Bo McBrayer 🌶🏈🦻🏼🔥 (@Bo_McBigTime) November 23, 2021

It is unbelievable that Steve Levy keeps calling Chris Godwin Chris Goodwin. – Aaron Morse (@ MorseCode206) November 23, 2021

Took Steve Levy until the end of the first half to realize that it’s Chris Godwin instead of Goodwin… not like the guy has been a prominent receiver for 3-4 years now. – Jack Milewski (@Jack_BMilewski) November 23, 2021

Moments like this are likely why the mute button was invented on your TV set.

Thankfully, Levy eventually started going with Godwin instead of “Goodwin”, which, you know, probably should’ve been happening from the jump. Regardless, the Bucs wide receiver might ask to be called the wrong name on the broadcast more going forward considering he torched the Giants for six catches, 65 yards and a touchdown in a dominant performance for Tampa Bay.