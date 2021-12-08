The star coach of the Brooklyn Nets team, Steve Nash talk about the absence of the player of the NBA, Kyrie Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets could have given a pass when they first learned they would be without Kyrie Irving. It wouldn’t have been surprising if they had a slower start to the season than we’ve seen so far.

Instead, they are in first place in the East at 16-7. The roster was designed to include a maximum of three salaried NBA talents: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. That left very little room in the salary cap for the rest of the squad. So for the Nets to lose one of their big 3 indefinitely, that’s quite a massive drop for the next player off the bench. However, that hasn’t stopped head coach Steve Nash from feeling optimistic and proud of his team.

The team has certainly struggled at times. Brooklyn’s 16 victories have come against teams with a combined 128-180 record. They delight in the lesser teams, but their losses have come at the hands of teams that have won almost twice as many games as they have lost. They were whipped by contenders like the Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. They tend to fight elite teams, and that has made some of the players like Durant or Harden sound a bit frustrated at times during post-game press conferences.

In fact, Durant admitted that the recent loss to the Chicago Bulls (who have now beaten the Nets twice) was difficult.

But before the Nets’ showdown against their next opponent, the 11-11 Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, coach Nash was asked about the possible “doom and gloom” vibe that can float after losses. And Nash rejected that narrative.

“Yeah, I don’t feel awful,” Nash explained. “I am very proud of our group. You know that we have already faced a lot of things this year and we are at the top of the East. So we’ve had a lot of changes, ten new guys, Kyrie [Irving] he’s not with us, some injuries and all that. So getting together and being able to compete has been fantastic ”.

It’s that point of not having Irving that has been the biggest bombshell of the season. But Nash also points out that the team has ten new players, so it makes sense that integrating those different personalities and skill sets is another challenge.

“I am proud of them. I am proud of the way they have defended, ”continued the head coach. “I am proud of the way we have been able to find solutions and win games and I think we were knocking on the door to raise our game to a slightly higher category and that is the process that we have to undertake this year we have to stay with that. “.

Nash mentioned defense. Few would have expected this roster to play the way it has on defense. They allow just 105.6 points per 100 possessions, tied for the fifth-best defensive rating in the entire league. So they have clearly adapted to the situation and have earned the pride of their interlocutor. He hinted that they may be creeping into another gear, and perhaps that could spell scary times ahead.

But it’s hard to overstate how much they miss Irving. There have been a couple of rumors about the latest with him recently. Latest from ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk:

“We focus on our group and on improving every day and if we receive the gift of his return, we will be delighted, but we cannot count on that,” said Nash. “We can’t wait for him. We have to get down to work and improve. “