11/08/2021 at 19:05 CET

Artur Lopez

The Aston Villa look for a steering wheel in a delicate sporting moment. The Birmingham team have fired Dean Smith, the architect of the return to the Premier League, after three years on the bench, due to a bad start to the season. The last five consecutive losses They have filled the patience of a directive that saw the ‘villain’ team in free fall. As a result of the dismissal, Aston Villa is looking for a coach.

Sky Sports has already reported the first names in the shortlist. This medium ensures that the ‘villains’ are already shuffling a list of six names, among which stand out Roberto Martínez and Steven Gerrard. For his part, Gerrard directs the Glasgow Rangers and is A close friend of Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow since they met at Liverpool.

The second applicant, Roberto Martínez, was already on the Villa’s agenda ten years ago, when he rejected the offer of the then owner of the ‘villains’, Randy Lerner, in favor of staying at Wigan Athletic. Now, in command of the Belgian National Team, it seems difficult for the Spanish coach to accept the offer from the Birmingham club.

In third instance, the Danish technician Kasper Hjulmand also sounds to reinforce Aston Villa. In this case, he is related to the club’s sporting director and the coach’s compatriot, Johan Lange. However, the English team has other names higher than Hjulmand on the agenda.

The new tenant of the bench of the Premier team will have to reverse the trend of the team, with 10 points and two from relegation after five consecutive defeats.