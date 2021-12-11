

Gerrard made it clear that his return to Anfield is for a win against Liverpool.

The legendary former Liverpool player, Steven Gerrard sent a somewhat disappointing message to ‘Reds’ fans by downplaying what will be his return to Anfield but this time as Aston Villa coach for the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Premier League.

Since his arrival at Aston Villa as coach, Gerrard has three victories and one defeat, however, after announcing his return to the English league but this time from the benches, everyone was waiting for this meeting because of the emotionality of facing the club of their loves, while the team and their fans face one of their legends.

Despite all this atmosphere, Former captain ‘Red’ has made it clear that his only interest in this match is to win to help them get closer to European positions. “I respect and understand all the commotion that has arisen around this party for obvious reasons,” he said.

“But what I focus on is preparing for the game in the best way I can, to try to get a positive result for Aston Villa. I understand that for many people it is a great moment, for me it is only three points. It’s a great soccer game and it’s 90 minutes in which we have to be focused, “he added.

In 17 seasons played as a Liverpool player, Steven Gerrard played 716 games in which he scored 185 goals and distributed 104 assists, only for the Premier League, thus becoming the maximum figure of the team in the great moments.

It should be noted that the ex-footballer of the English team, not only made his debut for Liverpool as a player, but also did so as a coach by directing the team’s academy.

Nowadays, the ‘Reds’ are in second place in the English league table with 34 points, behind Manchester City with 35, so a victory against the ‘Villano’ team would ensure that they remain in the fight for the top of the Premier.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa is at number 11, just 5 points from qualifying places for the Europa League.

