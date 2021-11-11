11/11/2021 at 11:49 CET

Marc Escolà

The Premier League will finally have another legend in their benches. Steven Gerrard will begin his experience as a coach in the English championship, after relieving Dean smith as coach of the Aston Villa for the next two and a half seasons.

Change in Villa Park It came after losing for the fifth time in a row in the league, the last against Southampton at home. This new defeat left the team in sixteenth position, two points behind relegation. From the ‘villains’ they have opted for new blood with the signing of Gerrard, which led the Glasgow Rangers to the title of the Premiership Scotland last season, ending the campaign undefeated in the league.

The 41-year-old former midfielder joined the Rangers in 2018 after a stint as a coach of the Academy in Liverpool. Since then, he has attracted many admirers for his work in transforming the fortunes of the giants of Glasgow where, at the same time, he implemented an attractive and offensive football style. He had two years left on his contract in Scotland, but the Aston Villa will pay the Scots a figure circulating the 3-4 million pounds to pay the Gerrard clause.

Roberto Martinez was on the futuribles list, just like Kasper hjulmand, Denmark coach, but Gerrard was the main candidate for the bench, and those of Birmingham wanted to close the incorporation of the new technician in time so that debuted at home against Brighton on 20 November.

Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. 🟣 – Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021

“The Board of Aston Villa She is delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach. It has become very clear in our conversations with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values ​​fully coincide with those of Aston Villa, “announced the club’s CEO, Christian purslow.

Thankful to Rangers FC

For its part, Steven Gerrard He said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become their new head coach. In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was evident how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am eager to help them achieve their goals. “

He also had a few words for his former team, which he leaves after two seasons as a coach: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone associated with Glasgow Rangers. for giving me the opportunity to lead such an iconic soccer club. Helping them achieve a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, the staff and the fans the best for the future & rdquor ;.