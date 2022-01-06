

English coach Steven Gerrard spoke highly of Philippe Coutinho at a press conference.

The future of Philippe Coutinho every second that passes becomes clearer and everything seems to indicate that he will pack his bags and board a plane stopping at Birmingham, England; in this city he makes life Aston Villa and his coach Steven Gerrad has given the go-ahead upon arrival, but has not yet wanted to give more information out of respect for the FC Barcelona.

Gerrard, at this afternoon’s press conference, praised the Brazilian international for his enormous potential, but also for being knowledgeable about his game, since they were teammates for several years at Liverpool and armed the Anfield team with glory.

🗣 “You can ask me about him for as long as you want.” # AVFC boss Steven Gerrard speaks to the media about Philippe Coutinho but is coy on speculation 👇 pic.twitter.com/KVHeuQNXsr – Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 6, 2022

“He has been international with Brazil 63 times. He is a natural winner and he was incredible at Liverpool, so I can understand why he is related to so many teams, ”the coach told the media.

Coutinho without little game in FC Barcelona has decided to change of scene once again to be able to find his best physical and football condition. Because, Xavi Hernández is betting heavily on the players of the farmhouse and not on the Brazilian who has been renegade on the bench.

“Someone does not have the nickname of magic if you are not a special player. It’s amazing but I don’t want to be disrespectful. I don’t want to add anything to the speculation because he belongs to Barcelona, ​​”Gerrard stressed.

Despite not having a concrete agreement, several journalists and the media have indicated that the Brazilian is already looking for a house in Birmingham and that the agreement may be closed soon. In fact, only fringes are missing, including a purchase option and the payment of the player’s salary.

☎️ Operation COUTINHO ☎️ @JijantesFC 🔥 The negotiation with Aston Villa. Hot spots. – Put a low purchase option, to be able to assume a higher% of token – The% they can take from the player’s file (50-70% them) #mercato pic.twitter.com/L07gI5vok7 – Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 6, 2022

It should be noted that Aston Villa is not the only one interested in taking over the services of the Brazilian international, but there are four or five other clubs in contact with him and most of them make life in powerful English football.

