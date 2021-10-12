10/12/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

The relationship between Neymar Jr. and Brazilian public opinion has entered a self-destructive spiral. In Brazil, there is a general fed-up with everything that surrounds the 10 of PSG, which has been exacerbated by the poor performances of the striker at a start to the season to be forgotten.

His last match with Canarinha has raised blisters. Brazil broke its full of victories (it had nine in a row) in its visit to Colombia, where it drew 0-0, in a qualifying match for Qatar 2022. And Neymar Jr., reduced to a few flashes, had, once again, a very disappointing performance.

Decentralized and without creativity, he lost the ball up to 30 times. As usual, every time he dresses in green and yellow, he turned the match into a personal war, this time. He had his pluses and minuses with the ex-blaugrana Yerry Mina. It is the same script that already occurred in this season’s matches against Chile and Peru, in which he flirted with expulsion.

ISOLATED AND PROTECTED BY TITE

His statements to DAZN assured that he was going to leave the Seleçao after the Qatar World Cup because he feels psychologically exhausted have not been well in his country. Understand that Neymar He is a lonely crack, because no one has emerged from a similar level in the last decade, and he may be on the edge, but they blame him for his egotism and lack of self-criticism. They require Tite, his coach, to stop his feet and make him enter the path. In fact, there is collective panic for a new failure in the next World Cup.

Neymar Jr., nervous and outraged

| EBC

Neymar Jr. messes everything up. The day he surpassed Pele in caps (now he counts 114) and entered the top-5 of those who played the most with Brazil, he ended the game with a tremendous anger. Nothing to do with Thiago silva, who at 37, effusively celebrated reaching 100 twisted, something he had to do against Uruguay next Thursday but was precipitated by the injury to the back of Eder Militao.

In the two FIFA dates this season, Brazilian public opinion has fueled his crack. In September they accused him of being above his ideal weight, which ended with a forceful statement from the crack that assured that he was being disrespected. And now in October, after missing the Venezuelan game due to the accumulation of cards, criticism rained down in all the media for his poor performance.

And, at PSG, the scenario is no more promising: in seven games he has only scored one goal and given two assists. They are the worst records at the start of the season in Europe since he signed for Barça in 2013. The Brazilian only has an impact on 12% of the goals scored by his teams and that he has at his side Leo Messi already Kilian Mbappé.

In the last defeat against Rennes (2-0) he had to be replaced by Pochettino for the apathy and ineffectiveness that it transmitted. Will Tite have the same personality or does he feel hostage to his only superstar as they say in Brazil?