And it is precisely in the time of December, it is one of the months with the most expenses, since it is not only about gifts but also about decorations.

Although many choose not to decorate their homes, some options have come to light for all homes to be decorated in the coming December dates.

It should be noted that also with the desire to take care of the environment and face global warming, there are many who have sought options such as renting a tree to make a more sustainable Christmas.

Trees have always been the main symbol of Christmas. Photo: AP

Artificial or natural?

This is one of the questions that has been debated the most, since it is one of the most representative Christmas symbols of the end of the year parties.

Each of the two trees has its pros and cons; On the artificial side, it is precisely the material they are made of, since it is plastic.

The elaboration of artificial trees is highly polluting since it contains plastic, oil and PVC, polymers that generate a large amount of greenhouse gases, and as it is known their final destination is the ocean.

Natural or artificial, there is always a tree in every home. Photo: .

While on the side of natural trees, it is the typical thing: to cut them down and then discard them after the Christmas holidays, but Mexico has made a new way of decorating at Christmas.

Tree rental

It should be noted that it is about natural tree rental, and this opportunity has become popular in Mexico City, and the way to do it is much easier than you think.

Choose the tree The managers take the species with everything and roots They accommodate everything with the care that the tree should have It is delivered in a pot

While the care they should have is very similar to that of a plant inside the home:

Do not expose yourself too much to the sun Water them Consideration with the type of lights that are used, preferably LED

Once the holiday season is over, there are two options to do with the tree, adopt it or the companies that carry it out make sure that the tree is transplanted back into a forest, taking care that its roots are not damaged and that it can continue to grow. there until the next holidays.

With its pot and all the cares it is how the trees rule. Photo: Portal momdavisor

