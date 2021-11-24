Stipe Miocic would have appreciated being taken into account in the UFC’s decision to crown an interim heavyweight champion in August.

Following a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March, two-time UFC heavyweight king Stipe Miocic was ready to turn his full attention to the birth of his son, while allowing his body and his mind would heal to prepare for what he hoped would be a third fight against “The Predator.”

However, the UFC took another tack. He decided to fix an interim title fight between Gane and Lewis. The winner faced Ngannou but, unfortunately, Miocic did not figure in any of those plans.

“I would have loved to be asked. I feel like I understand what the UFC is doing, it’s a business. But at the same time I think I deserved a trilogy fight. They didn’t even ask me about the interim fight. Who knows if I would have taken it, but it would have been nice if they asked me. “

Win eventually defeated Lewis by technical knockout. His victory positioned him for the title unification fight against Ngannou at UFC 270 in January. However, Miocic truly believes that he should have been considered for an immediate rematch after dominating Ngannou in their first fight in 2018.

“I’m used to it. It is what it is. It’s business, I get it. But at the same time I feel like I deserved a trilogy fight. Everyone else has been given one, except me. ”

With Ngannou tied up until at least January, Miocic is stuck. He hopes to get another title shot in his next fight. If he doesn’t make it, the Ohio native would be interested in a showdown against former champion Jon Jones. Some rumors indicated that the UFC was trying to fix this match, however, Jones was reluctant to fight anyone other than the person who held the heavyweight title.

“I sign up, yes. I think he didn’t want her. I don’t know the whole story, but I sign up. I do not know. Then he wants the title fight. I know he has done well, he is probably one of the best of all time. But you still have to wait for your order. That’s like I’m going to semi-full and saying ‘I want the opportunity.’ And I’ll skip it. He would be upset too. “

On our YouTube channel we leave you all the words of Stipe Miocic, including the explanation of his favorite meme of his loss to Ngannou, and his memory of the time he snatched the belt from Dana White.