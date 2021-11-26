Updated Friday, November 26, 2021 – 09:48

The Ibex 35 and the rest of the large European markets have started the session with falls of more than 3.5% due to the fear of new restrictions

Trading screens at the Madrid Stock Exchange Palace.

The coronavirus is shaking markets again. The increase in infections and the appearance of a new variant in South Africa are behind the general collapse with which they have opened the big European stock exchanges, breaking the truce of the day before and following in the wake of the collapse in the Asian session.

The Cac 40 of Paris lost 3.7%; the Dax of Frankfurt, 3.4% and the Ftse Mib of Milan, 3.5%. In Spain, the Ibex 35 is left more than 3.5% in the opening bars of the session and tries to hold on to 8,500 points even though most of its values ​​are in red. Only IAG and Amadeus they remain green despite the fact that the tourism sector is being one of the worst hit at the end of the week.

Meli and Aena they plummet by more than 8%, although both are exceeded by Bankinter’s 11% collapse. The banking sector in general is one of the hardest hit by this new stock market shock, with Sabadell losing almost 6%; Santander, 5.6% and BBVA and CaixaBank around -4.7%.

The appearance of new variants of Covid-19 is behind the fear of investors this morning, who fear that vaccines will lose effectiveness and that governments will re-establish restrictions that slow the pace of the economic recovery underway.

“The appearance of the new variant comes just when in some European countries they have imposed new confinements, as is the case in Austria, although the triggering of contagions in Germany has caused the German government to consider imposing restrictions. In this way, the forecasts of growth could stagnate along with inflation that continues to rise, an added pressure on central banks, “explains Diego Morn, an analyst at IG Markets.

The titles of Repsol more than 6.5% are also left in line with the decline in oil. A barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, stands at a price of 78 dollars after falling 4.5%, while Texas is placed at 74 dollars, after falling 5%.

Lastly, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1241 greenbacks, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 74 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.446%.

