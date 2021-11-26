11/26/2021 at 06:30 CET

Let the common good prevail over individual thought & rdquor ;, asks Dr. Bonaventura Clotet. Immersed in the sixth wave of covid-19, the virologist welcomes us in his office in Can Ruti.

The businesswoman Meilan Kao and the model Martina Klein, with the complete vaccination schedule and an antigen test carried out the same day, star in this solidarity report and join the doctor’s team with the sole objective of “supporting and making visible a still stigmatized disease, AIDS, and make an appeal to continue vaccinating and take measures so that we are all protected against this new virus that has changed our lives & rdquor ;.

“Respect for everyone’s freedom, of course. But take extreme precautions, please & rdquor ;, Dr. Clotet urges. His team has been researching AIDS for many years – “a disease that continues to add 800,000 deaths a year & rdquor; – and this has allowed them to contribute all their experience to do the same with covid-19.

“We have a tremendous understanding of the immune system that has allowed us to react quickly and focus on this pandemic. We have not abandoned AIDS research, of course, but we have focused more on this virus& rdquor ;, explains Clotet.

From this concern the #yomecorono campaign was born and the response “was impressive. Donations came from all over the world, prompting, for example, the most important study in the world to show that hydroxychloroquine was not an effective drug. to have the first center that treats persistent covid and develop a totally effective vaccine for any mutation of the virus.