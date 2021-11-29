In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you practice swimming at any level, Garmin has a perfect watch to keep track of what you have done in lengths, calories and also in swimming quality.

Swimming is one of the most popular sports worldwide, and it is that everyone or almost everyone has practiced it at some point in their life, although at different levels, of course. Whatever yours is, today there is an offer on Amazon that may interest you.

We talk about Garmin Swim 2, which goes down to 178.99 euros in black and also in white. It is a watch from a top brand, Garmin, which has an extensive catalog, especially of models designed for running, but with this model it has been made with the hearts of all swimmers.

This watch is probably the best in the world if what you are looking for is simply a device that helps you improve. It lacks many smart features but is the most accurate when it comes to taking swim data.

It is a watch that despite being designed for swimming, also measures other activities, such as running, cycling or fitness in general, although it is obviously swimming that shows everything you can do, either in the pool or in open water. using your GPS.

To start, measure the meters or lengths that you swim, either in free training or with a scheduled training, which you can enter in the Garmin Connect app. After tells you the pace of each series, the average pace, the number of strokes or the SWOLF, an index that measures the efficiency of your swim.

It can detect the breaks and even the stroke type, something few watches can do, even if they have a swim mode.

Normally it has a price that moves around 219 euros, but now that it is Cyber ​​Monday, Amazon sells the Garmin Swim 2 much cheaper than usual. It is a golden opportunity if you usually swim and have a hard time keeping track or if you would just like to measure your progress without having to do too many calculations.

Whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, shipping is free, although as always, if you have it, you will receive your order faster, in just 1-2 business days. You can sign up for the free trial month without permanence, since express shipping is one of its many benefits.

