11/23/2021 at 2:34 PM CET

The Etihad Stadium Manchester will witness the great match of the Champions League match. Guardiola’s City receives PSG with the leadership of his group at stake. The draw favors the ‘citizens’, who without Kevin De Bruyne will have to stop a PSG that arrives with everything: Messi, Neymar, Mbappé & mldr; and even Sergio Ramos, who debuts in a call.

Pep Guardiola spoke at a press conference about the dangers of the Parisians, how this Pochettino team differs from his Tottenham and, of course, from how to stop Leo Messi. These have been the most outstanding phrases of the Catalan coach.

How do you stop Messi?

“It is very difficult & mldr; If sometimes when you have the ball you don’t know what you are going to do, imagine what you can do when you do. I can’t tell my players how to intuit his intentions because he’s unpredictable & rdquor;

“I am delighted to see that he is still playing at this level and it will be a pleasure to meet again on a soccer field & rdquor;

Next Ballon d’Or

“Two players to take over from Messi and Cristiano? I don’t think there will be. Honestly, I have a hard time imagining it. What these two players have done in terms of goals, assists, data & mldr; we still see something similar, you never know. But I think it will be unmatched

Pochettino’s role

“Tottenham and Pochettino’s PSG are completely different. Other Players, Another Scheme & mldr; I think it changes a lot compared to what it was like to face Tottenham years ago & rdquor;

“When you’ve been in a team for six seasons, you’ve already faced opponents of all kinds. Of those who are aggressive, those who wait for you behind & mldr; We know the qualities that PSG has and we expect, for example, a very different game from the weekend against Everton & rdquor;

Relationship with Txiki Begiristain

“You can’t imagine how Txiki makes my life easier. One of the big reasons I signed my last renewal is because Txiki is here & rdquor;

“We met when I was 19 years old, now I’m over 50 & mldr; so imagine the relationship we have. We analyze together what is happening, we seek the best for the club and he is a very humble person. He never talks to the press, he works in the shadows & mldr; this is very difficult to find in a world full of egos like football, where I include myself & rdquor;