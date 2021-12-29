

Adamari Lopez

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / .

In the world of social networks, a kind of rejection of Adamari López developed. The Telemundo star presenter went from being loved by the public to constantly receiving signs of rejection through her personal Instagram account, that of the channel where she works and that of Hoy Día, a show in which she is one of the main presenters.

Given the overexposure that has been generated by the Puerto Rican, the fans ask loudly that, please, stop showing it so much on social networks.

“Would you like to relive the transformation of # AdamariLópez this 2021? 😉🙌 ”, wrote the channel.

These are some of the comments that have been left in the last publication about Adamari López made by Telemundo, in which the Puerto Rican wears a red suit without a bra that reveals a little of the skin of her breasts and torso.

“I would like you to stop mentioning it this 2022 are my greatest wishes”

“Blessed be the Lord … until when.”

“Noooo!! Revive well if they put it every day 😂 “

“This page has to be deleted. It just bores with Adamaris “

“Nooooooooo definitely stop following Telemundo !!!!! 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 “

“They already tire my God”

Among the many comments in the publication, which has already garnered more than 2,051 responses, there are several that highlight the gastric balloon, the one that Adamari López was said to have done to help him lose weight. Olga Tañón, who later apologized, was one of those who commented that the Puerto Rican had carried out such an operation and the Followers of social networks agreed with the merenguera.

“Nor that it was the only one that operates OR THAT LIES … THAT THEATER IS ALREADY BORING”

“No, because she had stomach surgery, even if she denies it”

“You have to have the talk for the bariatric hehe”

“Who put the gastric balloon on him?”

“Are you going to tell the truth ????😂 “

The paradise that were the networks of Adamari López, became a territory of unexplored hatred for the artist, who until a few days ago only reaped laughter and compliments with her occurrences.

