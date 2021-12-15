12/15/2021 at 10:22 CET

Marina Borràs

Books are, without a doubt, one of the best gifts someone can receive. Stories transport us, abstract us, give us learning, excite us & mldr; And this becomes much more important when we talk about boys and girls.

As the psychologist and author of stories, Begoña Ibarrola, points out, “through stories we can begin to express emotions, to realize what the protagonists feel and, through the conversations that are generated, we can understand how the boy or girl has understood that story, what they have put in their harvest & rdquor ;.

5 stories to give this Christmas

Given the importance of stories in the development of emotional intelligence, the love of reading, the bond that is created between parents and children, etc., today we bring you a list of some of our favorite positive discipline stories. Take note!

“When I grow up I want to be & mldr; feliz & rdquor; by Anna Morató García

“When I grow up I want to be & mldr; feliz & rdquor; by Anna Morató García | Beascoa

In this book we will find 6 short stories for our boys and girls to learn to be happy, being aware that happiness is not always being happy, but also knowing how to manage difficult situations.

Anna Morató points out that “happiness is not a goal in itself, but rather a way of living life & rdquor ;. For this reason, in these illustrated stories he shows us the importance of positive habits that our children can adopt from a young age to go down that path of happiness: from gratitude, self-confidence or empathy.

“Sleeping with stories & rdquor ;, by Rosa Jové

“Sleeping with stories & rdquor ;, by Rosa Jové | The sphere of books

Many of us remember beautiful moments of our childhood in which our mother, our father, our grandmother & mldr; he would tell us a story before we went to sleep. Moments that we spent together in which we felt protected, sheltered, safe, calm.

Reading or telling stories to children before going to sleep is not only a wonderful option to spend quality time with them, but it can also help them in their emotional management and in falling asleep. And this is a wonderful option to accompany them to bed and get them to sleep well.

“Stories to educate happy children & rdquor ;, by Begoña Ibarrola

“Stories to educate happy children & rdquor ;, by Begoña Ibarrola | YE

How could it be otherwise, in this list it was necessary for one of our bedside psychologists to appear, Begoña Ibarrola. Although the truth is that it is very difficult for us to choose just one of all the stories he has written, since we all find them wonderful: “The club of the brave & rdquor ;,” You are to blame for everything & rdquor ;, “Tales to discover intelligences & rdquor ;, “Tales for goodbye & rdquor; & mldr; And so on up to 250 titles!

“Cuentos iceberg & rdquor ;, by Ana Isabel Fraga Sánchez

“Cuentos iceberg & rdquor ;, by Ana Isabel Fraga Sánchez | Mandala Editions

The iceberg metaphor is perfect for understanding the behavior of our children. If we look at the behavior, in which he has behaved badly, has yelled or is having problems at school, we are focusing on the visible, at the tip of the iceberg. But underneath this behavior, there is a whole part that we are not seeing and that is motivating the child to behave like this.

With these four stories, children will be able to better understand their own behavior, understand what is leading them to have it and find out if their goals are correct or not.

“Six stories to educate in positive discipline & rdquor ;, by the Álava Reyes Psychology Center

“Six stories to educate in positive discipline & rdquor ;, by the Álava Reyes Psychology Center | Alfaguara

Finally, we recommend this wonderful book of six stories that collect key aspects of positive discipline, such as the importance of routines, the usefulness of positive thinking or the need to learn from our mistakes in order to progress. Without a doubt, a perfect option to start educating from positive discipline.