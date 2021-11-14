11/14/2021 at 08:23 CET

Jose Torres

Between the chicha calm and a wall of mist, the crew of a sailboat sighted at 4:00 p.m. on May 7 a strange lump in the water what was taking human form as curiosity brought them closer. It turned out to be a castaway who was kept afloat with the help of a life jacket and a piece of fiber that he held with his legs to maintain a horizontal posture. The man, whose face was like a map and he could barely move, he told his heroes his name was Daniel So what I’d been like this for six hours after the helicopter crashed in which he flew next to Omar, of which I knew nothing from the impact.

The crew, two Argentines covering the route between France and Cádiz and told their experience in the newspaper of their country Lanoticia1, they informed the authorities, who immediately mobilized five air and other maritime means to try locate your flight companion. Omar never appeared, but sources of the Civil Guard they have confirmed to this newspaper that the Judicial Police of that command maintains the open investigation into the accident and that the missing person is still being searched, of which no further data has been provided.

Just six months later, the Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC) has concluded that the survivor’s contradictions prevent knowing the nature of the flight. The final report on the incident highlights that these inconsistencies, the limited information and the fact of not having the most important remains of the aircraft make it impossible to analyze its causes and issue the conclusions and recommendations that this entity usually publishes in favor of air safety.

Although the rescued did not have a proper license to pilot the crashed ship, the report emphasizes that it declared to the Civil Guard of Algeciras that he was at the controls of the helicopter and that heI was teaching the owner of the ship how to handle it. The CIAIAC investigator, however, was later told that at the time of the accident he was a passenger.

An R-44 intervened in Torremolinos, similar to the accident. |

The castaway explained that He was a former Cuban military pilot that offered its services as pilot and instructor on an ad website and that the owner of the helicopter contacted him to teach him how to fly it, although he also clarified that after that first contact he did not instruct him. Months later, once he had been trained by another pilot, the owner of the aircraft called him again to show him his progress and they agreed to fly together on the day of the accident.

From there, his testimony adds that the helicopter, a Robinson R44 registration number and owner unknown, took off with two people on board between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. that day from a private estate in Estepona which has not been identified either. After leaving the mysterious estate without a flight plan, the aircraft experienced a sudden engine failure when they flew over the Mediterranean and fell into the sea. His version adds that the R44 and its alleged owner disappeared after the impact and that he stayed afloat for six hours with the help of a life jacket and a piece of fuselage that he clung to with his legs. Asked when and how he put the float, the man could not give an explanation. The report provides the coordinates of the point where some wreckage was found, seven miles across the Torrenueva beach from The Line of the Conception.

The R44, the preferred model for narcoflights

The R44, the model of the crashed aircraft, is the most popular among the groups that bet on drug flights between Morocco and southern Spain. This is reflected in the numerous interventions of these gyroplanes in different operations carried out in the last decade. The sources consulted agree that the preference for this model is based on the fact that it is the most available on the market, to which must be added its easy handling and a size that facilitates transport by land and conceals it. Its characteristics allow stash of up to 400 kilos, more than enough to quickly amortize its acquisition in the second-hand market, where units from 250,000 euros appear. Very quiet, it exceeds 200 km / h cruising speed and can fly at a maximum altitude of 14,000 feet.