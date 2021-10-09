Within the live broadcast of Square Enix Ltd. during the Tokyo Game Show, the company has organized a panel on STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN™ in which developers at Square Enix and Team NINJA at KOEI TECMO discussed this new action RPG, multiplayer and how feedback from those who played the trial released during E3 is determining some of the key decisions development with a view to launch on March 18, 2022.

The TGS broadcast of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN can be viewed in its entirety and with subtitles here.

Speakers Daisuke Inoue (Director, Square Enix), Hiroya Usuda (Director, Koei Tecmo Games), Nobumichi Kumabe (Director, Koei Tecmo Games) and Tetsuya Nomura (Creative Producer) thanked the players for their support and participation in the survey. , from which they have highlighted the following points to improve and have confirmed that they will be included in the final version of the game. Those who want to see these improvements first hand can play the second trial version, STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION 2, which is now available for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Graphics improvements. The team is committed to polishing and improving the visuals before launch. Initial graphical enhancements have already been implemented in TRIAL VERSION 2, which is available right now.

Dynamic lighting. In-game visuals displayed during the stream highlight the use of dynamic lighting, which will provide a more realistic and immersive experience in all areas of the game.

Balance of the fighting. Adjusted the “Luminescence” skill and the Rupture and MP restore bar speeds, among other improvements already included in TRIAL VERSION 2 that contribute to an exciting combat system in which great risks are rewarded with great rewards.

Difficulty level adjustments. Now it is possible to choose between different levels of difficulty depending on the personal preferences of the players: “Clement” is the most relaxed option, “Fast-paced” gives priority to action and “Demanding” is a real challenge.

Improved interface. In addition to general improvements to the combat interface for Jack’s allies, it is now possible to customize allies’ jobs, gear, and skills, as well as using the “Resonance” option to temporarily boost their combat prowess.

Frame rate improvements and 4K rendering

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION 2 will be available until October 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X | S. With this demo players can discover an expanded version of the initial demo previously published and give their opinion through a survey. The survey will be available until October 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM (CEST) and will be accessible from the in-game menu.

In TRIAL VERSION 2, you can explore The Warped Forest with a new ally, discover new combat styles with the addition of various additional jobs, and take on a host of new enemies. In addition, it will be possible to test multiplayer for the first time, where up to three online players can test themselves against monsters together. You can also check out TRIAL VERSION 2’s online multiplayer within the TGS broadcast on SOPFFO.

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN will be available for PS5 ™, PS4 ™ Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 18, 2022.