It all started in Hawkins, a town where it seemed that nothing bad could happen, the worst for a police officer looking for action. However, the first season of Stranger Things – 96% made it very clear to us that you have to be careful what you want. Despite the fact that the place was already hiding strange things for a long, long time, it is until the young Eleven manages to escape from the laboratories that the world turns upside down, enveloped by something dark that leads us to the disappearance of Will.

Fans of the series already know everything that happened afterwards and the adventures – and dangers – that each character faced. The show featured monsters and even explored human relationships from very different perspectives; Through his fantasy he returned to loss, emptiness and even domestic violence from physical to psychological abuse. Of course, what has become the most attractive are the scenarios in which the story takes place with a lot of references to the pop culture of the 80s (especially if we talk about The Ghostbusters – 97%).

Since the release of its first episode in 2016, the story has continued successfully respecting the path of each character and even involving new ones who become as important as the first. Likewise, each one is experiencing an evolution and a certain maturity regardless of whether they are children, adolescents or adults. Stranger things it was the catapult of young faces who are already rising stars like Millie Bobby Brown, and a refuge for others who already had an established path like Winona Ryder. Now, the series is gearing up for its fourth season.

Small glimpses of what was expected for this new installment began to emerge a few months ago, but they seemed to be little revealing and focused on summarizing the outcome of season 3 with the loss of Jim Hopper (David Harbor), however, little by little they began to open the perspective more. In his latest trailer, which you can look at above lines, we see Eleven writing a letter to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) from his new home in California, where he lives with the Byers family after the death of Hopper, who had become his father figure.

Once pretends that everything in her life is perfect, but, on the contrary, we see images of how she has to face bullying in her new school where, according to her, she now has many friends. The new desire of the protagonist is to arrive on vacation to get away from the hell she is living and meet her true friends. On the other hand, images of new confrontations, chases and bullets emerge, in addition to a shot in which Eleven is caught by a group of people.

So far it has not been confirmed when exactly the premiere of the fourth season will be, but it is expected to be sometime in 2022. It is worth mentioning that, depending on how little the advances have revealed, the story could be divided into at least three different plots between what happens in California and the new mysteries of Hawkins where, in addition, the case of the Creel House of which a teaser was shown recently will be explored in depth.

In the aforementioned house there was a tragedy in the 50s, where a father murdered each member of his family. This issue will be delved into by the characters of Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink), now exploring the side of the murderers and, perhaps, the specters that made the subject commit said crime.