No one doubts how much Stranger Things – 96% helped popularize Netflix. Although other series have been released with greater success, this title created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer remains one of the most loved by the public and the streaming platform itself. The interesting thing is that unlike other shows like House of Cards – 88%, Stranger things it did not have recognized actors. Much depended on what the youth cast achieved with the audience, who also appreciated the appearance of Winona Ryder. After a long time, and the delay caused by the pandemic, the fourth season will finally arrive and there are very high expectations for this stage.

Of course, Stranger things it also helped launch young actors to fame. Millie Bobby Brown has already starred in films like Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and Enola Holmes – 95%, while Finn Wolfhard appeared in It – 85%. But David Harbor also has a lot to thank the series for, because even though he had been working in Hollywood for several years, it was Jim Hopper’s character who put him on the map. The actor recently appeared in Black Widow – 87% and his role was so well received that some fans ask to see him again, perhaps in a series.

Although now it seems impossible to think that Stranger things it may not have been a success, there was a time when that fear was very real. David harbor He worked with pleasure in the first season, but it seems that someone gave him terrible ideas about Netflix’s supposed indifference. The actor worked in 2016 in a play called Cal in Camo where he shared the stage with Paul Wesley, best known for his role as Stefan Salvatore in The vampire diaries, who assured him that the streaming platform had no interest in the series and that it would not go beyond a season.

In a recent appearance on New York Comic Con (via US Magazine), the actor explained:

About two weeks before the premiere I thought: “Still no ads, man, like trucks or telephones [cabinas], there is no advertising. ” And the [Paul Wesley] He said, “I’m sorry, man, they’re trying to bury her.”

His partner’s comment left Harbor paranoid, who was sure that the series was rubbish and that Netflix knew it would not work:

I thought, “Oh no, I blew it! I had a starring role on a Netflix show and I blew it, we all blew it. “

Luckily, her fears were allayed when the series became a hit. In fact, it is believed that Netflix decided not to advertise it as much precisely because they were convinced that it would work with the public that began to recommend it, thus creating a chain of word of mouth advertising:

I think something that the public loved, and that is very difficult to obtain in today’s culture, was that they discovered it. What I mean is, you didn’t hear much about it, and you just went around Netflix and people were like, “Oh, this looks good,” and there was this sense of discovery. That was brilliant.

David harbor He also explained that later, since the series was a total success, the Netflix advertising department assured him that it was the plan from the beginning, and that not saturating with propaganda was a way to manipulate the public. Although the actor is not so sure that it was a strategy worthy of a genius, he does believe that things worked very well, since it is clear that fans are desperate to see the fourth season that does not yet have a fixed premiere date , but that will arrive in 2022.

