Eleven counts (literally) the days since he left Hawkins with the Byers family at the start of the new teaser for season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, which in addition to being loaded with action This is how it responds to the question about the time that has passed since the end of season 3 and its next episodes.

“Dear Mike, today is the 185th day,” says Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the letter that serves as the common thread for the new trailer entitled ‘Welcome to California’, thus confirming a timeskip to spring 1986. These new images, shared by Netflix on the ‘Day of Stranger Things’, have been accompanied by more confirmations and clues. To begin with, the aforementioned streaming platform has not revealed the day that said fourth season will arrive, but if has specified (more or less) how much we will have to wait. We knew that next year we would finally have our share of supernatural mysteries, now we place the next chapters in the summer of 2022.

In addition, Netflix has wanted to reveal the titles for each of the nine episodes that make up the aforementioned new so many adventures. ‘The Hellfire Club’, ‘Vecna’s Curse’, ‘The Monster and the Superheroine’, ‘Dear Billy’, ‘The Nina Project’, ‘The Dive’, ‘The Hawkins Laboratory Massacre’, ‘ Dad ‘and’ The Guest ‘, are the names chosen to pick up things more or less where we left them at the end of last season, with Eleven seemingly losing his powers and Hopper being teleported to Russia?

The clues

The titles of each episode of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ invite speculation in many ways, but undoubtedly one name stands out among the tracks: Billy. ‘Dear Billy’ is called one of the episodes of the next of this series that confirms that the presence of the character played by Dacre Montgomery would continue to mark the inhabitants of Hawkins. Of course, said mention does not confirm the return of the possessed with a tragic ending, but it does suggest that the impact of what the gang lived through with the character will be discussed.

Of course also highlights ‘The Hawkins Laboratory Massacre’, as it hints that we would see a possible turn towards the slasher; or ‘Vecna’s Curse’, which refers to a character from Dungeons and Dragons, suggesting that the fantastic danger of season 4 will be even greater.