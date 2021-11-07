

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp attend the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 World Premiere in Santa Monica, California.

Photo: Rachel Murray / .

The wait is finally over. Last Saturday the ‘Stranger Things Day’ was celebrated, a global event where previews and unpublished material on each part of the series in question are shown. Loyal fans of Stranger Things they were able to enjoy the new trailer for the 4th season through the streaming service’s social networks, which was released on the occasion of the disappearance of Will Beyers, as it should be remembered that it was lost on November 6, 1983 and this event served as a bridge for the Duffer brothers to expand the history of this television production.

In the new look we can visualize Eleven (character played by Millie Bobby Brown) trying to adapt and integrate into a new life in California, although it seems that her “strange girl” chip will still prevail in this fourth season. Later, Eleven writes a letter to Mike to tell him all the details about her adjustment process.

Dear Mike, Today is 1985. I think I finally adapted. I even like school. I made many friends. Still, I’m ready for the holidays. Especially because I’m going to see you ”, says Eleven’s voice-over as images of her cross paths where she is seen having a very bad time at school and painting dolls at home. On the other hand, Mike is reading the letter with a smiling face but everything changes with the strange events that occur in the new look.

It is already guaranteed that in this fourth season things are definitely going to get weird, given that later in the trailer Joyce Beyers (Winona Ryder) is seen looking with a worried face at a doll, as the video concludes with a scene in a shooting, a road chase and an explosion.

It should be remembered that lThe fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ will premiere on Netflix in summer 2022 and the filming of this new season was totally affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the Duffer brothers stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that this season will not be the last.

“Season 4 won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it will happen. The delays have given us time to look ahead and figure out what is best for the series. When we started to complete that we had a better idea of ​​how much time we need to tell the story ”, Duffer Brothers

This new installment will feature performances by Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Natalia Dyer. In addition, some new faces will be added such as Eduardo Franco, Tom Wlaschiha, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Robert Englund, Amybeth McNulty, and Grace Van Dien.

Keep reading: