12/31/2021 at 09:00 CET

Marina Borràs

It sure has happened to you: you get together with the whole family for Christmas lunch or Christmas Eve dinner. The adults in one part of the table, the youngest in the other part. The former talking non-stop about “adult things & rdquor ;, while the boys and girls, if they are not playing, turn their gaze to a mobile or a Tablet to entertain themselves. But & mldr; What can we do to keep them entertained without screens in between?

5 strategies to get kids away from screens

As we already know, the excessive use of screens can be very harmful for the developing brain of our children. Therefore, one of our missions as mothers and fathers is to help them the real world is more attractive than the virtual. And if we want to achieve this during these Christmas celebrations, we can start by implementing these strategies:

Set an example: This advice should always be the first one we take into account in all educational aspects, without exception. We can already tell them not to use the mobile at the table, that if they see that we are hooked to our Smartphone at all times, it is likely that one ear will enter them and the other will come out. Our children learn from us! Let’s never forget this.Collection of technological devices: Before eating, we can leave all the members of the family our phones in a box, and thus we apply the same rules that we want our children to comply with. Of course, there may be exceptions in cases of urgency. But the intention is that we all can enjoy a family lunch or dinner without screens in the middle. We must provide alternatives for children to entertain themselves without technological devices | Unsplash

Conversations for everyone: let us also include the young people of the house in the conversations that we have around the table. Sometimes it is difficult for us to realize it, but not everyone revolves around adults, and when we focus on children we often fall into asking them about the grades they have obtained, how they are doing at school or other topics that they are likely to cause little interest in them. What if we try to use an open conversational style? What if we include them in conversations and talk about topics that interest them too? We may be surprised at what they have to count on.Changing chairs: Continuing with the topic of the conversations, we can implement this strategy to make it more dynamic. It consists of changing your chair every so often, for example every hour, and thus not only talking to the people who have touched you as soon as you sit at the table. This can be applied once we have finished eating, so as not to have to change the dishes as well.

Family games: Adults who think they are too old to play could not be more wrong. There are thousands of options that we can carry out to have a great time with the family and that all members, from the oldest to the smallest, feel included. For example, organize a karaoke and each time one person chooses the song. You can also take turns in which each one teaches the others a Christmas carol or a joke (whatever comes to mind) and then vote on which one was the best. Board games, cards & mldr; There are so many possibilities!

These are some strategies that can help us so that this Christmas the screens do not overshadow the most important thing: enjoying our loved ones. Do you dare to put them into practice?