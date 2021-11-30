As shown during the digital event “Street Fighter V Fall Update”On November 23rd, Luke brings his aggressive and powerful playstyle to the sizable cast of Street Fighter ™ V fighters as the 45th and final character in the game. Luke arrives with a troubled backstory, as the dramatic events of his childhood have forced him to forge his own path. Although this all-new character has a dark past, he has a bright future when it comes to his unique combat mechanics and importance in the world of Street Fighter ™. Luke is available now in Street Fighter V and will play a key role in the upcoming Street Fighter project.

You can see the video with Luke’s game images at the following link.

A preview of Luke’s story was shown in the recent fall update, as viewers got to see the tragic event that Luke and his father were involved in. After that fateful day, Luke vowed to dedicate his life to becoming one of the best fighters in the world. As part of training and his new discipline, Luke decides to enlist in the army, where he meets a well-known fighter who helps him on his journey.

Luke’s style of play is focused on the offensive side and stands out for keeping the pressure on his rivals to prepare a variety of opportunities there. For example, “Flash Knuckle” is a very effective combo ending in which each hit button leads to a different attack that moves forward. Luke’s ranged play occurs in the form of a projectile called the “Sand Blaster,” which allows him to fire energy from his hands and tackle opponents at medium and long range. To complete his arsenal, Luke is armed with his unique V system that fills his V-Timer meter as he deals damage, rewarding his offensive playstyle.

Luke can be purchased with either the Character Pass or the Season 5 Premium Pass. It can also be purchased separately for a suggested retail price of € 5.99 or 100,000 Fight Money. Although Luke is the latest character to join the robust cast of Street Fighter V characters, the Capcom Pro Tour 2022 downloadable and a new Battle Balance tweak will be available in March 2022 and other character-specific fixes will be added as needed. .

About Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition includes all content from both the original game and Street Fighter ™ V: Arcade Edition (excluding Fighting Chance outfits, Collaboration outfits, and Capcom Pro Tour DLC). Champion Edition incorporates every character, setting, and other content that was released after the Arcade Edition and up until the release of this new version. In total, this robust edition of Street Fighter V features 40 characters, 34 settings, and more than 200 costumes.

About Street Fighter V Season 5

Season 5, the last of Street Fighter V, brings an additional five new characters, two new scenarios, and more than 30 new costumes to current players, bringing the total number of characters to 45, 36 scenarios, and more than 230 costumes.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition now available on PlayStation®4 and on PC.