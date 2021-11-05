The stress It is a natural process that responds to our need to adapt to the environment; but it is harmful if it is very intense or lasts over time, since it can become a chronic problem.

Whatever the reason, stress is self-caused. Work, money, partner, family are factors that cause the appearance of some of the most common symptoms of stress such as headache, muscle pain, anxiety and, in many cases, depression.

Everyone gets it from time to time and everyone does it differently. Therefore, it is very important pay attention to the signals your body offers you.

One of the most obvious is the one that is reflected in the skin, which is clearly affected when we suffer peaks of stress in our lives.

The situation experienced during the pandemic has greatly affected the skin, according to Business Insider Spain María Latasa Barros, a member of the Dermopharmacy of the Castellón College of Pharmacists.

How it ensures Gerardo Martín, head of dermatology at the Virgen del Mar Hospital, Sanitas, undoubtedly a significant increase in consultations for episodes of stress and problems derived from it has been noted.

This emotional impact is added to all the problems related to the protective material – use of masks, PPE and alcoholic solutions – which have also aggravated skin problems, according to the expert.

“We are very aware of the role of psychosocial stress in exacerbating skin diseases. In fact, it is often the first precipitating factor that patients mention when they ask us, “he says.

This triggers a series of reactions in the body in which the nervous system interacts with the hormonal system and the immune system, which is why different symptoms appear that are related to periods of greater stress.

As Latase explains, these are an altered barrier function, so the skin becomes more vulnerable.

Thus, there is a change in the increase in sebum due to androgens and the participation of mediators such as cortisol, adrenaline and histamine that they trigger allergic and inflammatory processes that bring out various pathologies.

Acne

Acne is one of the most common skin diseases. Almost 80% of adolescents between 13 and 18 years of age suffer from it, representing 25% of visits to the dermatologist according to the Spanish Association of Pediatrics.

Emotional stress increases the release of neuroendocrine mediators such as the hormones CRH and ACTH, which in turn induce the release of cortisol.

“This cortisol generates multiple responses in some skin structures such as the sebaceous gland, generating seborrhea, which significantly worsens acne breakouts,” explains Martín.

According to the Global Burden of Disease study, between 12% and 22% of adult women have suffered from this pathology at some point in their life.

Acne encompasses both clogged pores, known as blackheads, whiteheads, or pimples, Like the grain and the deeper bumps like cysts or pustules. The most frequent areas for its appearance are the face, neck but also shoulders, chest or even back.

Seborrheic dematitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a common skin disorder that mainly affects the scalpAlthough it can also affect oily areas of the body, such as the face, the sides of the nose, the eyebrows, the ears, the eyelids and the chest.

It manifests itself in the form of patches of oily skin covered with white or yellow scalespersistent, reddened skin and dandruff on the scalp, hair, eyebrows, beard, or mustache

Atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), is a chronic disease that causes the skin to become inflamed and irritated, which is very itchy.

When scratching the skin to relieve the sensation occurs redness, swelling, cracking, discharge of a clear liquid, scabs and scales.

In most cases, there are flare-ups or times when the disease worsens, followed by remissions or times when the skin improves or the symptoms disappear completely.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis causes itchy or painful patches of thickened, reddened skin with silvery scales.

This disease usually occurs on the shoulders, knees, scalp, back, face, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet, but also on other parts of the body.

Psoriasis can persist for a long time, although symptoms come and go, but Factors like stress can make them worse.

High cortisol levels have been associated with more persistent flare-ups and poorer responses to treatment, according to Dr. Martín.

Rosacea

The rosacea it is a chronic disease that causes redness of the skin and pimplesusually on the face.

Another of its effects on the skin is that it can make it thicker (usually on the forehead, chin and cheeks), in addition to causing eye problems such as redness, dryness and itching

Worse wound healing

Stress can significantly decrease the speed of healing, which is associated with increased susceptibility to opportunistic microorganisms and the likelihood of scarring.

A 30-year study carried out by the University of Ohio indicates that people who have surgery should avoid stress so that their wounds heal faster.

As revealed, a simple half-hour-long couple’s discussion delays the healing of a wound by a whole day.

Is there a way to prevent or treat it easily?

As Latasa points out, good dermopharmaceutical care is essential to manage these skin pathologies and reduce the frequency of outbreaks.

Today, precisely because of the importance of stress as a trigger for serious alterations in the body, there is much research on its mechanism of action, according to the expert

“The brain-skin axis has always been talked about, but new studies on the skin microbiome suggest that stress-induced imbalances in the gut can greatly help exacerbate these dermatological complaints,” he adds.

For improve skin impacts of psychological stress, Latasa recommends treating it holistically, including factors such as diet, exercise, practices that promote relaxation, and sleep patterns.

To act directly, Martín recommends adequate hydration that helps maintain an optimal barrier function of the skin, avoiding damage from external agents.

Another suitable option is the topical application of antioxidant substances such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and niacinamide.

“The antioxidant effect prevents further damage caused by oxidative stress induced in previously described pathologies and product of inflammation and alterations caused by substances released in stress processes “, he explains.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Gómez Bobillo.