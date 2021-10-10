Tyson Fury of England walks to the ring dressed as a Roman soldier ETIENNE LAURENT / .

Deontay Wilder jumps into the ring and appears before the fans of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, (United States) . / EPA / ETIENNE LAURENTETIENNE LAURENT / .

Exchange of blows of the two boxers during the fight they played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ETIENNE LAURENT / .

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, in actionETIENNE LAURENT / .

Tyson Fury in action against Deontay Wilder of the USA during his 12 rounds of fight for the WBC world heavyweight championship title at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USAFRANCK BACHINI / .

The American boxer tries unsuccessfully to protect himself from the left blow.FRANCK BACHINI / .

Deontay Wilder keeps the pulse of Tyson Fury during the fight they played in Las VegasFRANCK BACHINI / .

The English boxer hits the eye of the American FRANCK BACHINI / .

Tyson Fury acoorala against the ropes and hits Deontay Wilder ETIENNE LAURENT / .

Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder during their WBC World Heavyweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Wade Vandervort / AP

Deontay Wilder, on the ground, after being knocked out by Tyson Fury during the fight they played in Las Vegas (United States) . / EPA / ETIENNE LAURENTETIENNE LAURENT / .

The Englishman Tyson Fury celebrates the victory at the end of the fight ETIENNE LAURENT / .

Referee Russell Mora stopped the fight in the penultimate round when Wilder went to the canvas for the third time ETIENNE LAURENT / .

The English boxer Tyson Fury made the predictions good and defeated the American Deontay Wilder this Saturday by technical KO in the eleventh round in a rematch with the heavyweight title of the World Boxing Council ETIENNE LAURENT / .

