12/07/2021 at 19:01 CET

Marc Brugues

In Montilivi there are less and less qualifiers to talk about Cristhian Stuani. The Uruguayan makes a difference at Girona and has stolen the hearts of the fans since he arrived in the summer of 2017.

On Monday against Leganés it was again decisive in deciding the game and giving three points that allow the team to cheer up with the possibility of engaging in the fight with those above. In addition to the value of the victory against the Madrid team in terms of classification, the Uruguayan continues to destroy records and expand records day in and day out as well.

With the two achieved on Monday, he went from 9 to double, to reach 11 and, incidentally, advance to Borja Bastón (Oviedo) and Ruben Castro (Cartagena) in front of the second top scorer.

Another data to take into account to assess the extent of the Uruguayan’s dimension is the average number of goals this season, which he says he scores every 98.5 minutes (11 goals in 1,080 minutes). All this has meant that Stuani has already surpassed the number of goals he scored last season (10).

Last season he missed many games due to physical problems and, even so, he reached ten goals. This year it is still not 100% yet, but little by little it is accumulating minutes and rhythm to recover that spark that makes it even more lethal.

The recipe to reach your best version is based on goals. The balls come in and the results start to come in. An ideal setting because Stuani continue giving joys to a hobby that considers it their Messi particular.