You never know what awaits us from the film industry, productions so incredible that we do not even imagine they could be closer than we think. This Friday, a barrage of offers exploded between several streaming platforms and various film studios aimed at a project whose title is still unknown, but which undoubtedly has important names that resonate in a big way around the world. It is presumed that this production will have a racing theme and Brad Pitt is included as the protagonist, while the direction will be in charge of Joseph Kosinski, better known for other films under his direction such as Top Gun: Maverick, Oblivion: The oblivion of time – 53% and Tron: The Legacy – 51%.

In case you missed it: Interview with the vampire, by Neil Jordan, what did the critics say at its premiere?

Not only are these two greats enlisted in such an ambitious project, but they will also have the support of mega producer Jerry Bruckheimer, in charge of the successful franchise starring Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean; and screenwriter Ehren Kruger, who worked alongside Kosinski on Top Gun: Maverick. Although no further details of the plot are known, it is said that the British legend of modern racing, Lewis hamiltonIt is also part of history. There is no doubt that this film is destined to be something amazing, and of course many studios and platforms want to be involved with this film, because it is very certain that the benefits that will be obtained will be enormous.

According to various sources, the project has received offers from Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal studios, as well as from the famous streaming platforms Netflix, Apple and Amazon. Even Disney, which is usually left out of this type of situation, took an interest and joined the bid. A fight between these giants has begun and we will have to wait to meet the lucky winner of this contest for the rights of the film.

At the moment there is no more information about what surrounds this production, however, taking into account the desperate reaction that was shown by all these multimillion dollar companies, we can deduce that they know much more than we do about all this and that they will surely not rest until they obtain an alliance with said work.

You may also like: Jane Campion’s Power of the Dog Already Has Critical Rating

Kosinski is an American filmmaker best known for his work in graphics and computer generated imagery (CGI) and for his role in action films. He made his directorial debut on the big screen with the 2010 science fiction film Tron: The Legacy, the sequel to the 1982 film Tron. His previous projects have been primarily CGI-related television commercials, including the “Starry Night” commercial for Halo 3 and the award-winning “Mad World” commercial for Gears of War.

The film is expected to be somewhat gargantuan, as Hollywood has always had a fascination for cars and racetracks, coupled with this high-stakes sport that boasts incredible visual appeal, drama, and potential stories full of heroic and personalities alike. cold blooded.

An example of how successful a film of this genre can be is Ford v Ferrari, a 2019 American sports drama directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jason Keller. It stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

The plot follows a determined team of American and British engineers and designers, led by automotive designer Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca on a mission to build the Ford GT40, automobile. with the potential to defeat the ever-dominant Italian racing team, Scuderia Ferrari, at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

Don’t leave without reading: Netflix announces five new British series, including remake of Always the Same Day