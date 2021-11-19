11/19/2021 at 06:30 CET

With the pandemic, he turned the tables. And never better said. Lowering the restaurant blinds, all the caterings canceled and a very dark perspective in the short term did not put out the fire. That positive and multidisciplinary spirit of Nandu Jubany got the chef to put on the apron and, together with his family, share simple recipes to make at home on social networks.

From that experience and the overwhelming response he received from his followers, a unique and very special book has been born: Receptes for sharing with the family. “My son Eudald, in addition to recording what we cooked, drew pictures of everything. When people saw them, they freaked out. They proposed us to collect everything and that we have done, although it has been after an important maturation process. But here it is and it will serve us not only to cook, but also to remember what we did during those months of confinement& rdquor ;, explains Jubany.

All his life he has been an entrepreneur. It does not know or want to be still. That is why having to stop and redirect its entire structure “was not an easy task, but I have a fantastic team and that helped a lot. I enjoy what I do, I transmit it and I know that I have the best & rdquor; by my side, says Nandu. And he adds that “I hope to be the Xavi of mine & rdquor ;.

Although his is motorcycles, he is a very Barcelona fan. The chef believes that “My philosophy is that of the best Barça in history, which was Guardiola’s. All based on work, discipline, the culture of effort and always going to win, not giving a ball for lost. That Xavi comes to Barça with these principles seems fantastic to me. Lead with order and excitement. When you have already touched the sky, what moves you, who commands you? The motivation. Even if you have won everything, if you have it and enjoy your day to day, you will continue to compete and want more. If you don’t have it, leave it & rdquor ;.

We have a coffee while the last customers of the Pur restaurant say goodbye to Jubany. “We missed you & rdquor ;, they tell him. “The pandemic has changed us,” he acknowledges, “but we must take advantage of the little good it has left us. In my case, this book, strengthen my team, control the economy and distribute the eggs in different baskets & rdquor ;. Several tortillas like the first one that he turned around to continue making his way.

