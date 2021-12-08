12/08/2021

On at 18:43 CET

Alba Lopez

Atlético (coaching staff, squad and fans) woke up with a sweet hangover after the adrenaline rush caused by the achievement in Porto of the pass to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The colchoneros had it in Mandarin Chinese to seal their classification, but all the stars lined up thanks to the defeat of Milan against Liverpool and the guerrilla led by Simeone took care of the rest in Portuguese lands.

The tears of Luis Suárez on the bench of Do Dragao, however, were the negative note of a night not to forget. The Uruguayan forward had to leave the field injured in the 13th minute due to muscular problems and his gestures of desolation after leaving his place for Cunha on the field went around the world. The former blue regretted not being able to help the team on such an important day, and I’m sure that next Sunday’s derby against Real Madrid was also going through his head, which in all probability will be lost.

The first diagnosis of the mattress doctors pointed to “muscular discomfort pending a new assessment in Madrid”. And there the thing has remained because the club has not issued any statement on the matter again. Everything indicates, however, that Suárez’s withdrawal period will never be less than 10 days and his participation in the next match with Sevilla is even in danger. The most reasonable objective would be to be ready for the December 22 clash against Granada in Los Cármenes.

The absence of Suárez opens the doors of starting Cunha for the derby. The Brazilian has beaten Cholo with his performances against Mallorca and Porto, and except for a capital surprise it will be from the start game at the Santiago Bernabéu. Above all, taking into account the entrenched situation of Joao Félix, who lives his lowest hours since he arrived at the Metropolitan. Simeone barely has the Portuguese and Jorge Mendes is already pulling the strings to get him out of Atlético.

The loss of Suárez will not be the only problem for the Argentine coach in view of the derby. Today it was confirmed that Sime Vrasaljko, one of Porto’s heroes, suffers a fracture of the zygomatic arch (located in the face in the area of ​​the cheekbones) and will have to undergo surgery. El Cholo recovers Felipe, but the returns of Giménez, Savic and Trippier are still in the air. Many doubts and few certainties.