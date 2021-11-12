11/12/2021 at 06:30 CET

We have all ever heard that The cold forces our body to maintain its stable temperature like warm-blooded animals that we are, investing a greater calorie burn.. However, low temperatures also invite us to consume foods and dishes that are more robust and rich in carbohydrates and fat. This is where biology offers us an original winter dichotomy, helping us burn more calories on the one hand, but instinctively leading us to consume more through diet to counteract it. Knowing this, it seems easy to conclude that, By controlling our instinct to accumulate fat, we will have everything in our favor to benefit from such a situation, but, realistically, it is in training that we must put our effort to achieve it, taking advantage of the increased metabolism that it gives us to do it in the cold.

The cold forces our body to burn more calories to maintain our temperature, something due to a greater extent to peripheral arterial constriction, responsible for the pallor caused by low temperatures as the body sends as much blood as possible into the body as a mechanism. protection of vital organs.

To warm up, the body requires a greater caloric investment, which remains high during training to stabilize it.. Training in winter helps strengthen the immune system, increases heart capacity and improves our mood overall. It also improves peripheral circulation, which is naturally slowed down with low temperatures, and we see with the naked eye in the form of paleness and dryness in the skin due to the lesser amount of irrigation and therefore oxygen and nutrients.

BEFORE AND AFTER TRAINING IN COLD

Whether indoors or outdoors, sportswear should keep us warm, but not overwhelm us, for which we will look for garments with long sleeves and long legs made of suitable breathable technical materials and / or natural cotton. Hats, scarves and gloves will only be necessary if the temperatures are below 3º and only outdoors.

Hydration is still essential to offer the body an optimal water reservoir during trainingAlthough the cold tends to confuse thirst and we tend to drink less when cold, so we must drink enough fluids (water or natural juices) the hours before.

Stretching should remain a priority in cold weather, both before and after training, since low temperatures tend to contract muscle fibers, and therefore, not doing them carries a greater risk of injury.

Showering and hygiene after training in winter should not be done with very hot but warm water, since, despite the relaxation and sedative effect that it offers to the muscles, it slows down their correct progressive cooling and favors dehydration of the skin and the possible breakage of epidermal capillaries avoiding sensations of cold since training makes them their own sources of heat and, therefore, also burns more calories.

“In the cold months it is more difficult for us to leave the house for obvious reasons, and also to train, either outdoors or in the room. However, we all quickly notice the positive characteristics that it offers us, since not only does it help us burn more calories without much effort, but it also has a very positive impact on our general well-being and our mood in particular, something very necessary in the cold months that usually bring higher rates of depression and stress. & rdquor ;, explains Sara Álvarez, director of Reto 48.

Benefits of doing sports in winter

1 . More calories are burned. With the cold, the body temperature drops and our body must make a greater effort to regain heat. How? Increasing its metabolic activity so that the cells consume more energy to transform it into heat.

When we exercise at low temperatures, to this effort of the body we must also add what it must do to activate our muscles, which with low temperatures tend to contract and become more rigid. And also to regain the balance caused by changes in temperature, oxygen consumption and the loss of fluids from physical exercise.

2. Improve our physical form. The body must improve its performance in all aspects to adapt to low temperatures: it improves cardiovascular capacity (which reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and strokes), cardiopulmonary capacity and develops muscles.

3. Improves the immune system. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, leukocytes and granulocytes, responsible for the proper functioning of the immune system, increase their production when we exercise at low temperatures.

At this point we must clarify that the benefits are achieved when we do not talk about extreme temperatures. If the body does not have time to warm up by doing an activity that demands a lot of effort for too long, the effect on the defenses will be exactly the opposite.

Four. We are more hydrated. In summer you sweat a lot more when you exercise, so practicing sports in winter helps us stay better hydrated at this time when it is normal for us to feel the need to drink less.

5. Improves mood. Exercising releases endorphins, makes us disconnect and set goals. Thus improves our sense of well-being, removes stress and depression.

