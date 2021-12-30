A heavily armed subject was arrested in Iowa after telling police that he planned to kill President Joe Biden and other “White House demons”. The man was traveling with an assault rifle and body armor, according to federal court records.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, was pulled over for aggressive driving on Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. 21. Upon searching his car, officers found an AR-15 type rifle, ammunition, bulletproof vests, and a grappling hook. In addition, his GPS was destined for the White House.

Authorities revealed that Xiong was carrying a “blacklist” of objectives that he intended to eliminate, among which were politicians and public figures such as the president Joe biden, the former presidents Bill clinton Y Barack Obama, the White House medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the executive director of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg.

Authorities revealed that Xiong had a "blacklist" of targets that it intended to eliminate.

According to court records, the young man told a deputy sheriff that he disapproved of the current government and that he was traveling to Washington DC with the intention of “Kill people in power”.

When checking his phone to corroborate his claims, the researchers found about 100 TikTok videos of him capturing images of the “targets” on his list. The officers also found in the vehicle several empty cans of the energy drink Red Bull and money that, according to Xiong, was destined for his funeral expenses (although he clarified that he was not a suicide).

He said that, until a few months ago, he had worked at a grocery store in Merced to keep his “cover,” until God called him to “fight evil demons in the White House.”

The detainee was interrogated by the US Secret Service (USSS). There, Xiong showed a picture of the White House grounds and revealed that during his pre-attack investigation he had discovered a ‘weak point’ to enter its territory.

The Secret Service complaint indicated that during the interrogation, the young man from California was very sure of his plan and assured that “If he was released, he would do whatever it took to complete his plan.”. He also stated that he has no intention of returning to his family, because he plans to die fighting “against the demons.”

“Xiong believes that he is the only person left who can free America from evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power,” Special Agent Justin Larson said in an affidavit.

The young man has been accused of making criminal threats against a president and former president, for which he is scheduled to appear this Thursday before a federal judge.

