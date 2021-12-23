Subway, the sandwich chain is in the eye of the hurricane after a strong lawsuit filed for exploitation of migrant franchisees in United States.

The lawsuit that has been released by The New York Post, highlights the accusation against Subway for exploitation of migrants and foul play against franchisees, who bet their savings to start their business in the country.

In some cases, franchisees went bankrupt, highlights the lawsuit that was filed against Subway, according to what was published by NYP.

The lawsuit accuses the Commercial Development Agentsial (BDA), of resorting to deceptive tricks against franchisees, mainly for foreigners who acquired a franchise of the sandwich chain.

“Subway is allowing its BDAs to benefit from the backs of minorities, American Indians and / or Indian immigrants that they have often invested all their life savings in their franchises ”, specifies a part of the lawsuit.

Migrants with poor communication skills in English

And it is that Subway is accused of recruiting in a Deliberate immigrants who had poor communication skills in English and little knowledge of mathematics for them to acquire franchises, which were known to be unsuccessful.

Which put the capital of the immigrants at risk, since in some cases they went bankrupt.

Subway charges around $ 150,000 dollars to whoever decides to open a new branch, well below the $ 45,000 dollars that is charged for a franchise of McDonald’s or Burger King.

The lawsuit was filed last month in the Nevada state court, where it is highlighted that franchisees face a chain of large-scale corruption.

Affected franchisees highlight in the lawsuit that other branch owners receive inside information to know how to attack them and leave them vulnerable in the market.

“The American dream”

“Subway was trying to capitalize on the concept of the American dream. They were telling immigrants from other countries to bring their cousin here to finance their Subway and that’s what happened, ”commented Mark Shearer, who has represented Subway franchisees, but not in this huge lawsuit.

“I know for a while there were advertisements in the Middle East and India where Subway was specifically targeting these people (…) Subway wants naive franchisees who do not understand their rights, “said Shearer.

Faced with the lawsuit, a Subway spokesman limited himself to saying that he applauds the diversity that exists in franchisees.

“The company is proud of its diverse network of franchisees, many of whom are small or minority-owned business owners,” he said.

“Our lower cost of entry makes us an attractive investment opportunity and then we work hand in hand with our dedicated franchisees to provide them with the tools and support they need to grow their business and ensure long-term success,” Subway said after giving to hear the lawsuit in Nevada Court.

Subway has about 22,000 branches in the United States.

