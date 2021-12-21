In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

AirPod Pro headphones are always a hit on the holidays. Give them away to whoever you want – even yourself – by taking advantage of this offer at Worten.

As you know, we ourselves are advising you the best we can about the best gifts and offers for this Christmas. And as we continue in that line, we bring you an offer with which you will succeed on these dates by giving a very special gift to whoever you want, even you!

The most wanted wireless headphones, the AirPods Pro from Apple, they are on sale. but they do not come alone; They include a MagSafe charging case for storage and charging. And the price? Only 229.99 euros in Worten.

The new Apple AirPods Pro arrive loaded with new features: a new in-ear design, active noise cancellation and water resistance, among other improvements. Do you want to get some? Get it at the lowest price here.

The best thing about this offer is that, if you place your order before 11:59 p.m. on December 22 with the option of home delivery, you will receive the headphones before Christmas. You also have them available on Amazon for 219 euros, although right now out of stock.

These headphones feature active noise cancellation that filters out external sound and allows you to immerse yourself in music. In this way, you can avoid any type of outside distraction while you work, study or simply when you want to isolate yourself from the outside world.

But these headphones don’t always disconnect you from reality. They also have an ambient sound mode to listen to your surroundings, so you can wear them but being aware of the outside, very safe to walk with them on the street.

The audio is about a spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that gets you fully into what you listen to, so you will feel like the protagonist of each song and each concert. They also have adaptive equalization It automatically adjusts the music to your ears.

And comfort is assured with its conical pads made of soft silicone in three sizes for a tailored fit and its pressure sensor to easily control music, answer or hang up calls, and much more. They are resistant to water and sweat and can be conveniently stored and carried in the MagSafe charging case included.

Without a doubt, one of the star gifts of this Christmas, now for only 229.99 euros at Worten and 219 euros at Amazon.

