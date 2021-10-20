10/20/2021 at 10:05 AM CEST

In the wetlands of the Valencian Community, 40 pairs of gray teal (Marmaronetta angustirostris) have bred this year with a total of 300 chickens, almost double the number in 2020. In the humid areas of Andalusia, 47 pairs of gray teal have raised and were born 356 chickens. It is the most endangered species of duck in Europe. Spain is almost the only place on the continent where it is found. The total population in our country was 45 couples last year, but the figures just released by the Ministry invite hope.

The efforts of administrations and entities are giving an opportunity to the most threatened duck in Europe. The Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), has released the results of the breeding season of this species, classified as ‘critically endangered’ in Spain and as ‘vulnerable’ worldwide. Between the Valencian Community and Andalusia, priority areas for the species and regions of action of the project, a total of 87 breeding pairs have been counted, a very positive figure compared to previous years.

Specifically, 40 pairs of this species have been observed in the Valencian wetlands, almost double the number in 2020 and well above 2019, when only 17 pairs with offspring were counted.

In addition, a total of 300 chickens have been registered, one of the highest figures in recent years. For now, breeding has only been verified in those wetlands where specimens have been released as part of the reintroduction and captive breeding actions carried out within the framework of the project.

These are the wetlands of Marjal dels Moros, La Albufera Natural Park, Clot de Galvany, El Hondo Natural Park and Salinas de Santa Pola Natural Park.

In Andalusia, the results of this breeding season add up to 47 pairs with young, a figure higher than in previous years, with 13 pairs with chickens in 2020 and 31 in 2019. The number of registered chickens has been 356.

Between the factors that explain this good breeding season, highlight the water management that has been carried out in the Dehesa de Abajo (Seville) and in Fuente de Piedra (Malaga), which has allowed to maintain water levels and ensure its presence in summer, which has led to its reproduction .

The other Andalusian wetlands where the gray teal has bred are managed places, salinas or marshes whose water level does not depend on rainfall. Among them are several areas of Doñana and other wetlands of Cádiz, Almería, Seville and Málaga.

Species in critical situation

The gray teal is one of the seven species in critical situation in Spain. Until the middle of the 20th century, it was abundant in Mediterranean coastal wetlands, especially in Doñana, but in recent decades its decline has been so drastic that this species of community interest is critically endangered.

It is a species of migratory bird that, after reproducing in our wetlands, undertakes a trip to its wintering quarters in Africa, where the project will also continue to monitor its populations.

The gray teal is a small duck with little evident sexual dimorphism. The adult male is sandy brown in color, with a somewhat darker back and a multitude of whitish-yellowish spots on the stern, flanks and back.

It has a striking dark mask with fuzzy edges and feathers like a small ponytail at the nape.. Its head is finely fluted. The beak is fine and dark. The adult female is very similar, somewhat smaller in size, smaller ponytail and slightly different beak coloration.

Its drastic decline in recent decades places it at imminent risk of extinction. The number of breeding pairs of gray teal in Spain, which is almost its only distribution location in Europe, in 2020 stood at 45 pairs and with a clear trend in regression.

Habitat loss and degradation is their greatest threat and endangers the survival of the species. Wetlands are impacted by drought, pollution, the proliferation of artificial barriers, and other threats caused by human activities.

To reverse the risk of extinction of the species and favor its habitat, the LIFE Cerceta Pardilla project to reinforce the state of its populations in the natural environment, improve the state of wetlands and the scientific knowledge of the species.

The project has a time horizon until 2025, during this period the participation of relevant sectors for its conservation, such as irrigators or hunters, as well as environmental awareness and education will be promoted.

Main photo: Shutterstock

It may interest you: 740 gray teal specimens released in wetlands throughout Spain