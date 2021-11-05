11/05/2021 at 21:56 CET

Magnificent atmosphere in the Marina of Valencia to host the first of the Roller Experience 360 ​​tests, the new Skateboarding, Roller Freestyle and Scooter circuit of the Royal Spanish Skating Federation. On Friday, the first Spanish Scooter champions have been defined in the Street modality, Guifré Obradors and Paloma Cantillo.

Lovers of these urban sports have come to Valencia, to enjoy for the first time, a contest that will become a benchmark in the sector and that has skaters of the highest level from more than ten different countries such as Argentina, England or Brazil.

This Saturday a strong day is expected with the entry into the scene of figures such as Mauro Iglesias who has just won the Barcelona Xtreme and the Alicante Cup, Bruno Senra who comes straight from competing in the American DEW Tour circuit or Richard Tury who finished second at the Alicante Open, in addition to Joe Atkinson, current Roller Freestyle world champion, show the high level of competition that the festival hosts. As well as Lucas Amador, one of the two Valencian representatives in the VESO skateboarding championship, which has competed internationally in France, Portugal and Germany and Javier Fioretto, one of the young Valencian promises to take into account for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The competition has the support of the Municipal Sports Federation, the Generalitat Valenciana, the Diputació de València, the Higher Sports Council and the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, which has the PAC CV program promoted by the foundation itself and by the Spanish Olympic Committee . The VESO festival is held in parallel with many family, recreational and social activities.

The action will continue with the Spanish Roller Freestyle Championship in the Park modality and the semifinals of the European Scooter Championship, also in Park.

On the other hand, the Street Park will host the spectacular European Scooter Championship in the men’s category, the Spanish Roller Freestyle Championship and finally, the highly anticipated semifinals of the Valencia European Skateboarding Open, these last two competitions, in the men’s category. and feminine.

Saturday, November 6 (PARK):

10:30 – 14:30: Final of the Spanish Roller Freestyle Championship (U14, U19 and Absolute MAS. And FEM.)

16: 30h – 18: 30h: Semifinal of the European Scooter Championship (MAS.).

Saturday, November 6 (STREET):

12: 00h – 14: 00h: Semifinal of the European Scooter Championship (MAS.).

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Semifinal and Final of the Spanish Roller Freestyle Championship (MAS. And FEM.).

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Semifinal VESO Skateboarding (MAS. And FEM.).