“Suelta La Sopa” will go off the air in the programming of the famous television network Telemundo.

The last transmission of the entertainment show is scheduled for the month of December, according to information exclusively reviewed by the La Opinion website.

“At the end of this year, Suelta la Sopa will be reaching the end of its cycle on Telemundo. During his eight years on the channel, Suelta la Sopa filled an important role in our evening programming, bringing our audience the latest in celebrity and entertainment news. We thank all the talent and the production team for their dedication and commitment to making Suelta la Sopa a representative program of the afternoons on Telemundo, “confirmed Telemundo in an exclusive statement issued to the La Opinion website.

Throughout eight years on the air, “Suelta La Sopa” became a reference television program in the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry.

Hosted by Jorge Bernal and with the participation of panelists such as Juan Manuel Cortés, Aylín Mújica and Luis Alfonso Borrego, the Telemundo show came to transmit the most important exclusives of the moment from celebrities such as Maluma, Luis Miguel and Enrique Iglesias.

Why is “Suelta La Sopa” coming off Telemundo?

The newspaper La Opinion reported that “Suelta La Sopa” will come to the end of its cycle on Telemundo in December after announcing the decision of the television network not to renew the contract they currently have with High Hill Entertainment, a production company of the television show.

The aforementioned media outlet added that several people involved with the making of “Suelta La Sopa” were summoned to a meeting earlier this week at the Telemundo Center facilities to let them know that the television production will officially go off the air at the end of 2021.

Could the gossip show air on another television network?

The entertainment journalist Mandy Fridmann announced that executives from the production company High Hill Entertainment would currently be in a negotiation phase to bring “Suelta La Sopa” to another television network in the United States.

However, the names of the media interested in the entertainment show are unknown.

If a negotiation with a television network is not finalized, “Suelta La Sopa” would be migrating to digital platforms in a format similar to that currently handled by productions such as “Chismes No Like” or “Lengüilargos Live”.

The talents of the show “Suelta La Sopa” have not issued statements in this regard

Personalities from “Suelta La Sopa” such as Jorge Bernal, Juan Manuel Cortés and Luis Alfonso Borrego have refused to comment on social networks about the news of the cancellation of the show.

On the Instagram platform, the viewers’ reactions to the departure of the entertainment show from Telemundo’s programming did not wait: “All those gossip programs, gossip, dimes and diretes are a drain. Stultifying programs ”,“ It is very difficult to compete with ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’. Many may not like it, but most win ”,“ Thank God ”,“ It was about time ”,“ All those gossip programs from all the networks must disappear. They do not contribute anything ”.