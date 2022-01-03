Telemundo He started the year by saying goodbye to one of his most controversial shows: ‘Tell me what you know’ He said goodbye forever after spending 8 years on the air uninterruptedly.

It was last Friday, December 31, when, between tears and memories, the producers, drivers and employees who were part of this project announced that it would be its last broadcast, making official its definitive withdrawal from the channel.

At the beginning of his last show, the Cuban driver Jorge Bernal He said a few words of farewell to the audience:

“Gentlemen, welcome to ‘Suelta la Sopa’, we are only hours away from ending this year 2021 and with it, we also close what many of us call a cycle, a cycle that we began here in this house 8 years ago. Today, we are going to remember together, you and us here, great moments that forever marked the world of entertainment ”.

It should be remembered that months ago, the television network Telemundo had already announced the cancellation of ‘Tell me what you know’ due to changes in the schedule for 2022. In a statement, he explained that it was a decision of the board of directors and thanked the production for its dedication and commitment.

“Suelta la Sopa filled an important role in our evening programming, bringing our audience the latest in celebrity and entertainment news. We thank all the talent and the production team for their dedication and commitment to making Suelta la Sopa a representative program of the afternoons on Telemundo, “the company declared.

It was 2013 when ‘Tell me what you know’ came to television with the aim of keeping the public up to date with the most important news from the world of entertainment and entertainment. Among its ranks, drivers such as Aylin Mujica, Luis Alfonso Borrego, Juan Manuel Cortes Y Orlando Segura.

During its last broadcast, the program remembered several of the collaborators who passed through its doors as Carolina sandoval, Andrea Escalona placeholder image, among many others.

“More than 2,000 programs and countless moments that I will never forget. We matured, we grew, we evolved, we put on a bit of botox and, today, we are all better people inside and out. We laugh, we fight, we love each other and we made history together, ”Bernal said in a final reflection.

This was the last program of ‘Tell me what you know’:

