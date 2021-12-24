TikTok has become the fashionable social network in the last two years, which is why the videos that are uploaded daily to the application number in the thousands. That is why there are people behind who are dedicated to supervising that everyone complies with the rules. And that work can take its toll when you see what you shouldn’t.

A TikTok moderator has sued the social network and its parent company, ByteDance, for the trauma caused by her job as a content supervisor on the world’s most downloaded app.

In a proposed class action lawsuit, moderator Candie Frazier said that during her working years she has watched videos where there is explicit violence, you see shootings in schools, fatal falls and even cannibalism.

“The plaintiff has trouble sleeping and when she does she has horrible nightmares,” the lawsuit states.

The problem is that it seems that TikTok requires moderators to take 12-hour shifts with just one hour of lunch and two 15-minute bathroom breaks..

This makes have about 25 seconds per video and sometimes watch multiple videos at the same time, which produces an enormous saturation of information, explains the plaintiff.

Along with other social media companies, such as Facebook and YouTube, TikTok developed guidelines to help moderators dealing with child abuse and other traumatic images.

Suggestions include that companies limit moderators’ shifts to four hours and provide them with psychological support. However, it appears that TikTok has not enforced those guidelines it recommends.

Content moderators take the brunt of the graphic and traumatic images that appear on social media, making sure users don’t have to experience them.

A company that provides content moderators for large technology companies acknowledged in a consent form that work can cause post-traumatic stress disorder.

The companies responsible for social networks have been criticized for years for not paying enough taking into account the psychological risks, and not providing enough mental health support. In 2018, a similar lawsuit was filed against Facebook.

Frazier hopes to represent other Tiktok moderators in a class action lawsuit, and is seeking compensation for psychological damages and a court order to create a medical fund for the moderators.