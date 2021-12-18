It is no secret to anyone that the members of the Kardashian – Jenner clan have been characterized by their extravagant gifts that are given right on their respective birthdays.

From houses, cars, and clothes from the best fashion houses, these are some of the items that models usually give to their partners, and the one that has shown it the most is Kylie Jenner.

Related news

However, the one who has been placed under the eyes of all is the oldest of the models, Kim Kardashian, because as a result of the separation with rapper Kanye West, her new romance has given much to talk about.

And is that the rumors of a new romance between the 41-year-old model and the 28-year-old actor began when the two starred in a “romantic” monologue on “Saturday Night Live”, where they gave life to “Jasmine” and “Aladdin”.

Since then the couple has unleashed several rumors and even it has not given some statements about their new romance, without saying the name of the musician and comedian.

Celebrities have been photographed in public hand in hand and were even caught on some occasions kissing, which confirmed, in a way, a possible romance.

However, the reason that most gave rise to celebrate in style was the birthday of the comedian from New York, as he achieved what very few imagined.

Pete Davidson’s Birthday

It is no secret to anyone that the older sister of Kendall and Kylie Jenner has always been a faithful believer in family unity and putting her loved ones above all.

And it is that at all times, the star of E! Entertainment has always given the place that corresponds to each person, so his new partner already has one within his famous family.

On the occasion of his birthday, the socialite organized a real banquet for the young man at the home of his mother, Kris Jenner, as Kim is aware of the great admiration that Pete feels for Flavor Flav.

The couple got together in a mansion located in Palm Beach, owned by the businesswoman, so that they could meet in a good evening inside the property.

The one who decided to reveal the beautiful evening was the singer Flavor Flav, who assured that the Kardashian family are one of the best people he has ever met.

“They are like my family … I was very honored to be in their presence throughout the evening. What I can say is that Pete loves Flavor Flav. He keeps talking about how much he likes me, he repeats everything. the time. In the end, Kim told him, ‘Okay, for your birthday, you’re going to have Flavor Flav.’ He got in touch with me and that’s how I ended up there. ”

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE