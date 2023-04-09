Sukuna Comes to Real Life as a Woman in This Shocking Bodypaint Cosplay

Jujutsu Kaisenalso known as Sorcery Fight, is a manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami that was adapted into an anime format that premiered on October 2, 2020 and featured Sukuna as the main antagonist.

The anime was directed by Park Sung Hoo, written by Hiroshi Seko, and produced by MAPPA Co., Ltd. The plot takes place in a world where human-created negative emotions turn into curses and hide in the dark. daily life, being able to lead humans to death.

Ryomen Sukuna, simply known as Sukuna, is the main antagonist of the series. He is a special grade cursed spirit and the most dangerous in existence, known by many as the undisputed King of Curses.

According to legend, Sukuna was a human-like demon that existed during the golden age of Jujutsu some 1,000 years ago. The sorcerers, by honing his skills, were able to defeat him, but after his death they were unable to destroy his body and he passed through generations in the form of cursed objects, represented in a total of 20 fingers.

The female version of Sukuna

During the modern period, Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, ends up in possession of a finger and swallows it in an attempt to help those around him. As a result, Sukuna manages to incarnate into his body.

This time, this demon seems to have taken over a cosplayer who not only embodied it, but transformed this character into a waifu with a cosplay bodypaint art.

As we can see, it was the Spanish model Cynthia Perdomo, better known as Cyntaxis, who made this fascinating cosplay of Sukuna. She managed to recreate the pink hair and with paint the marks, on her forehead, nose, cheeks and body, in addition to the second set of eyes below the normal ones.